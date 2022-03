Jergens customers are being advised to check their moisturisers after certain types were voluntarily recalled due to a possible bacteria contamination.On 18 March, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Kao USA, the brand that owns Jergens, had issued a voluntary recall of its Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturiser in the 3-ounce and 10-ounce sizes.According to the FDA, the recall was issued after it was found that these products “could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae,” a bacterium.While the health agency said the bacterium “typically poses little medical risk to healthy people,” it noted that it could pose a...

FDA ・ 10 DAYS AGO