ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
City
Huntingdon, PA
County
Franklin County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
County
Centre County, PA
County
Huntingdon County, PA
County
Juniata County, PA
County
Mifflin County, PA
County
Montour County, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
County
Potter County, PA
County
Union County, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
City
Tioga, PA
County
Tioga County, PA
City
Mifflin, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
County
Perry County, PA
City
Franklin, PA
City
Franklin Township, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
County
Clinton County, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 07:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union; York PATCHY DENSE FOG AND LOW VISIBILITY EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility below one-half mile in spots through 8AM. Conditions will improve with fog dissipation expected by mid morning. Be prepared for locally hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. The fog will impact the early morning commute in some areas and result in increased travel times. Motorists are reminded to use low beam headlights and keep a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Visibilities reduced to one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers, heavy at times, will persist over the next several days. Visibility will fluctuate up and down over short periods of time due to variability in shower and wind intensity.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Weather Gov Ctp
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Centre; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Wayne; Wyoming; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CENTRE CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/10 PM 5.5 0.8 0.4 N/A Minor 01/11 AM 4.8 0.1 -0.1 N/A None 01/11 PM 5.1 0.4 -0.1 N/A None 02/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.2 N/A None 03/12 AM 5.5 0.8 0.4 N/A Minor 03/12 PM 4.7 0.0 0.2 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHERN JOHNSTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central North Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Raleigh.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Bedford; Somerset A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL BEDFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES THROUGH 230 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Bedford, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Bedford, Everett, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, St. Clairsville, Cessna, Schellsburg, Manns Choice and New Baltimore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON Gusty southerly winds will continue to diminish this afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Hanover; Henrico THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO AND CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning will move out of the warned area around 245 PM. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central, north central and east central Virginia.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 06:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Lewis, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Lewis; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Webster; Southeast Webster STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN NICHOLAS SOUTHEASTERN BRAXTON AND WEBSTER COUNTIES THROUGH 230 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Birch River to near Camden On Gauley. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Sutton, Webster Springs, Addison (Webster Springs), Camden-On-gauley, Birch River, Holly River State Park, Camden On Gauley, Craigsville, Cowen, Diana, Upper Glade, Cleveland, Waneta, Boggs, Little Birch, Hacker Valley, Bergoo, Centralia, Erbacon, and Falls Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these showers. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These showers may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Nottoway; Western Chesterfield A line of gusty showers will impact portions of southwestern Chesterfield, southeastern Lunenburg, southeastern Nottoway, Dinwiddie, southeastern Amelia and northern Brunswick Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Fort Pickett to Brodnax. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Strong thunderstorms will be near Blackstone and Fort Pickett around 210 PM EDT. Alberta and Wilsons around 220 PM EDT. Mannboro around 230 PM EDT. McKenney around 240 PM EDT. Dinwiddie, Dewitt and Sutherland around 245 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North Wellville, Cochran, Irby, Gills Corner, Ammon, Forkland, Wharfs Store, Meredithville, Darvills and Church Road. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Babcock State Park to near Piney View. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rainelle, Piney View, and Meadow Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy