Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these showers. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These showers may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Nottoway; Western Chesterfield A line of gusty showers will impact portions of southwestern Chesterfield, southeastern Lunenburg, southeastern Nottoway, Dinwiddie, southeastern Amelia and northern Brunswick Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Fort Pickett to Brodnax. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Strong thunderstorms will be near Blackstone and Fort Pickett around 210 PM EDT. Alberta and Wilsons around 220 PM EDT. Mannboro around 230 PM EDT. McKenney around 240 PM EDT. Dinwiddie, Dewitt and Sutherland around 245 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North Wellville, Cochran, Irby, Gills Corner, Ammon, Forkland, Wharfs Store, Meredithville, Darvills and Church Road. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
