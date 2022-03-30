ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Scattered Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers This Evening Scattered moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers continue to move across the area this evening. While these snow showers will be short lived, sudden reductions in visibility down to 1 mile and wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. Light, slushy snow accumulations are also possible on roads as temperatures continue to drop. Those traveling should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station, South Haven, Porter, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 9 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 15 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Perry; York BRIEF HEAVY SHOWERS AND SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON A vigorous upper level low pressure system will cross the state today. This storm system will bring gusty showers with small hail possible at times this afternoon. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Jefferson, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Indiana; Jefferson; Westmoreland AN AREA OF HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN INDIANA...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL WESTMORELAND AND ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 902 AM EDT, an area of heavier snow showers was located 11 miles north of Indiana, moving east at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Indiana, Punxsutawney, Vandergrift, Kittanning, Apollo, Harrison Township, Ford City, Reynoldsville, Leechburg, Freeport, West Kittanning, and Clymer. Visibilities will drop to less than one mile and quickly see a half to one inch of accumulation in this area of heavier snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Centre; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Wayne; Wyoming; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CENTRE CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Babcock State Park to near Piney View. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rainelle, Piney View, and Meadow Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Lewis, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Lewis; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Webster; Southeast Webster STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN NICHOLAS SOUTHEASTERN BRAXTON AND WEBSTER COUNTIES THROUGH 230 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Birch River to near Camden On Gauley. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Sutton, Webster Springs, Addison (Webster Springs), Camden-On-gauley, Birch River, Holly River State Park, Camden On Gauley, Craigsville, Cowen, Diana, Upper Glade, Cleveland, Waneta, Boggs, Little Birch, Hacker Valley, Bergoo, Centralia, Erbacon, and Falls Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Schuyler; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE OTSEGO SCHUYLER SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHERN JOHNSTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central North Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Raleigh.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, City of Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; Augusta; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Frederick; Greene; Highland; King George; Loudoun; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Page; Prince William; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CLARKE CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FREDERICK GREENE HIGHLAND KING GEORGE LOUDOUN MADISON NELSON ORANGE PAGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Hanover; Henrico A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO AND SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Tuckahoe, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Virginia Union University, Downtown Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University around 200 PM EDT. Lakeside, Laurel and East Highland Park around 205 PM EDT. Mechanicsville and Glen Allen around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Solomons Store, Chamberlayne, Atlee, Greendale, Roslyn Hills, Dumbarton, Midlothian, Elmont, Longdale and Short Pump. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Columbia THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 85 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST FLORIDA BAKER IN NORTHERN FLORIDA COLUMBIA IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST GEORGIA BRANTLEY CHARLTON PIERCE WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATKINSON, BLACKSHEAR, COLUMBIA, DOCTORTOWN, FOLKSTON, GARDI, HICKOX, HOBOKEN, HOMELAND, HORTENSE, JESUP, LAKE CITY, LULU, MACCLENNY, NAHUNTA, OLENO STATE PARK, OLUSTEE, RACE POND, RAYBON, ST. GEORGE, STEPHEN FOSTER STATE PARK, WATERTOWN, WAYNESVILLE, AND WINOKUR.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; St. Marys; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES ST. MARYS WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

