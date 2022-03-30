ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York Police arrest student for second gun offense

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police have arrested a teenager for illegal possession of a gun on Wednesday, March 30. According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the 14-year old is a William Penn High...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 4

Related
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Found Shot Dead In PA Public Park: Police

A 17-year-old boy was found shot dead in Pennsylvania park on Wednesday morning, according to a release by the police. York City police were called to a shooting in Penn Park on Mar. 23 at approximately 11 a.m., according to the release by the department. The teenager was found dead...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#City Police#York Police#Whtm#Crimewatch
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Coroner ID's Victims Of Deadly US 22 Crash: Report

Authorities have identified the two men who died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, March 18, according to a report by PennLive.Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township, and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were in a silver 2003 Ford Escape SUV with four other people when the crash occurre…
HARRISBURG, PA
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

PA Man Chased Children With Knife: Police

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for chasing children with a knife police say. East Pennsboro Township police were called to an active harassment complaint in the 100 block of East Manor Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 15, according to a release by the police. While on their way there, police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy