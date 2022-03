Our first child is due to be born in a few weeks. My mother-in-law is insisting that she be called ‘Nanny’ or ‘Nan’ by the child (and, implicitly, by us, I suppose). I was raised to use ‘Granny’ or ‘Grandma’. My mother-in-law says it has always been Nan in her family, but it really grates on me for reasons I don’t quite understand. How can I explain my feelings to my mother-in-law in a way that does not hurt her feelings – or make me sound snobbish or pretentious? By the way, my wife is indifferent.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO