CASA holds Dudes and Brews event

FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

KBTX.com

KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Spring Fling event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To kick off the spring season KinderHill Brew Lab hosted a “Spring Fling” that included fun for the whole family. The event featured some local vendors, a bounce house, face paintings, a cakewalk and some specialty beers made by KBTX’s Pinpoint Weather Team.
BRYAN, TX
Brandon Lewis
Kai
FOX21News.com

FOX21 Morning News Pet Pix (March 30, 2022)

FOX21 Morning News Pet Pix (March 30, 2022) Restaurant Report Card: Juniper Valley Ranch opening …. Air Force’s Brandon Lewis embraces unexpected route …
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
FOX21News.com

Filipino flavor hits the Springs via Lumpia House Food Truck, LLC

Lumpia House started last year by setting up tents at different events and Farmers Markets. Their success led to spontaneously creating a food truck. Customers can get different varieties and flavors of lumpias, including pork and beef, along with five others special lumpias such as chicken chili, cheese in jalapeno, shrimp cream cheese jalapeno, banana plantain, and vegetable.
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland events: benefit for CASA, mural workshop and more

A fundraising lunch, a mural workshop and more are happening in Loveland soon. The Light of Hope Fundraising Luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland. The event will highlight the impact of CASA’s programs, which include the Court Appointed...
FOX21News.com

MatchBox Candle Co.

YourErie

John Russell Brewing Company holds grand reopening

One popular bar and restaurant that was a causality of the pandemic, is now back open and taking orders. John Russell Brewing Company in Summit Township had its grand reopening on March 13. They first opened back in January of 2021, but with COVID and a lack of workers, along with other bars being opened […]
News Channel Nebraska

987 The Big Boy host St. Paddy's event to raise money for Plains West CASA

SIDNEY, NE -- 987 The Big Boy St. Patrick's Day event raises money for Plains West CASA. A Panhandle radio station used St. Patrick's Day to raise funds for a local organization. Plains West CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. CASA are community volunteers who represent the...
FOX21News.com

Celebrate the wonders of space with Space Foundation Discovery Center events!

The Space Foundation’s Discovery Center (SFDC) is the region’s first and only facility dedicated to space, science, and technology. To help celebrate the wonders of space, kick off the 37th Annual Space Symposium, and celebrate the space museum’s 10th anniversary, SFDC is hosting a Celebration of Space: Discover What’s Next on April 3 and the first-ever Space Foundation Discovery Center Family Symposium: a STEM/STEAM fair for the Pikes Peak Region on April 6!
FOX21News.com

Local Tokyo Olympian builds passion for Pilates through Pentathlons

Sammy Schultz says training for the Olympics and overcoming surgeries, injuries, and mental obstacles led her to teaching Pilates and gave her a passion to help others. Sammy teaches Pilates online and has taught pop up classes for local cafes and places in town as well as for charity. Her latest partnership in Colorado Springs includes the PilaTEA’s and Protein Donuts Event with Altitude Nutrition. It brings the community together through movement, healthy food, and fun.
FOX21News.com

Best stovetop espresso maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Making espresso at home is delightful for those lucky enough to have an espresso machine handy. But, if you don’t have enough counter space for an espresso machine, you might feel like you can’t make your favorite latte at home. A stovetop espresso maker can give you a delicious cup of espresso without taking up extra space. If you’re looking for a reliable, high-quality stovetop espresso maker at an affordable price, the bonVIVO Intenca Stovetop Espresso Maker brews the best cup.
