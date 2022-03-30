ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DEEP to resume non-resident fee collection at certain state parks

By Olivia Casey
 1 day ago

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) will resume its remote and in-person non-resident parking fee system for some of the state parks.

The remote non-resident parking fee system, which began at a small number of state parks in 2021, will resume on Friday, April 1. This system requires visitors who reside out-of-state to purchase a parking pass remotely through DEEP’s vendor Reserve America.

Shoreline state parks like Harkness Memorial, Hammonassett Beach, Rocky Neck, Silver Sands, and Sherwood Island will implement the system, as well as several inland state parks.

Starting Memorial Day Weekend, DEEP will resume its in-person non-resident parking fee collection.

Those who fail to pay the fee are subject to a $75 infraction fine.

Non-residents can purchase season passes for $112, while Connecticut-registered vehicles can park free of charge at state parks and forests year-round through the Passport to the Parks program.

For more information regarding out-of-state parking fees, visit DEEP’s website .

