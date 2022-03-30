Preparations for City of Mobile ahead of weather

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Mobile released a statement about how they are preparing to embrace for the storm that will be making its way through our area Wednesday night into Thursday early morning.

The statement said the city will remain in communication with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service to share information with the citizens and employees. They encourage citizens to remain weather aware and have multiple ways to get up-to-date information about severe weather.

The city will also have public safety and works department on stand by to respond to any medical and fire emergencies as well as other things that could impact public safety. These include:

downed powerlines

downed trees

clogged drainage assets

