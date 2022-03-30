ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Preparations for City of Mobile ahead of weather

By Nicolette Schleisman, Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLrE2_0euHiDph00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Mobile released a statement about how they are preparing to embrace for the storm that will be making its way through our area Wednesday night into Thursday early morning.

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storms with the WKRG News 5 Interactive Radar

The statement said the city will remain in communication with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service to share information with the citizens and employees. They encourage citizens to remain weather aware and have multiple ways to get up-to-date information about severe weather.

The city will also have public safety and works department on stand by to respond to any medical and fire emergencies as well as other things that could impact public safety. These include:

  • downed powerlines
  • downed trees
  • clogged drainage assets
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Severe weather outbreak possible early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex on Monday afternoon and night. The storm system responsible for this outlook was approaching the west US coast as of Friday evening. Here is the preliminary forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes, damaging storms rattle southern US

Damage has been reported as a major severe weather outbreak unfolds over the southern U.S. for the second week in a row. Another tornado watch has been issued as the risk for damaging storms and life-threatening tornadoes shifts east. The new watch area includes Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee. The tornado watch extends past sunset, a time when tornadoes can be particularly dangerous as they can be almost impossible to see after nightfall.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
AccuWeather

Forecaster warns of tornado 'threat area' expansion

Climate change factors may have increased the possibility of severe weather in major markets. Tornadoes are always a key severe weather event to watch out for and are typical of the Southeast and Midwest regions during the spring and summertime. However, there are new warnings that even more “threat areas” could be on the horizon.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Overnight severe weather leaves damage across Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A very active night of severe weather along the Gulf Cost left its marks on Mobile County overnight. The damage reports are still coming in hours after storms moved through the area. A lot of cleanup expected in some communities across the area. Winds and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Time-lapse: Possible tornado moves through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A time-lapse video showed the moment a possible tornado moved through Jackson on Wednesday, March 30. The video was captured by WJTV 12 News viewer John Dillon between 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Jackson. The possible rain wrapped tornado hit the south side of downtown and caused building damage. […]
JACKSON, MS
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy