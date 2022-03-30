ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘It just brings tears to my eyes’: Baby girl severely burned in east Charlotte apartment fire

By Lindsay Clein
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A baby girl is being treated for serious injuries after being burned in an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Heritage Park Apartments in East Charlotte.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for anyone,” said Captain Dennis Gist, with the Charlotte Fire Department. “But especially when it involves a pediatric patient. At this time we don’t have much information, but she was transported with life-threatening injuries.”

CMPD officers were called to the complex Tuesday morning and were already on the scene when the fire broke out.

“So police called this incident into us,” said Captain Gist.

It’s unclear if the incident CMPD responded to was directly related to the fire.

Officers have been called to the complex multiple times. At least six families were displaced, including George Scott’s family. He lives there with his daughter and grandson.

Scott said he was given a $500 gift card, but fears that won’t be enough to cover necessary costs.

“My neighbor across the street was kicking the door,” said Scott. “I thought it was the police, he was kicking it so hard.”

Neighbors said the toughest part of it all is knowing a child was hurt.

“It just brings tears to my eyes,” said Scott.

“I’m alive, and that’s what matters,” said Resident Chris Morgan. “But I feel so sorry for that baby in the hospital now. It’s just crazy.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson investigators were on the scene for most of the morning. Neighbors are hoping for a miracle for the baby.

“Please God,” said Scott. “Just let her come on through this.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

