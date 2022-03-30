ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Reacts to Will Smith's Apology

 2 days ago
Chris Rock hasn’t responded to Will Smith’s Oscars apology, but his brother just weighed in.

Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.

Smith apologized to Chris, saying in part, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

When a Twitter user asked Tony Rock, “Do you approve of the apology?” Tony replied, “No.”

Another user asked if Will "speaks directly to Chris and the rock family are you open?" and Tony answered, "Waiting."

Tony also confirmed that Sean "Diddy" Combs' earlier comments that Will and Chris settled their beef weren't true.

Chris’ fans might get his own reaction tonight when he performs his first stand-up show since the incident.

Rock was spotted outside the Boston airport looking casual in gray sweatpants and a black jacket before heading to the Ritz-Carlton

Chris has two shows Wednesday, two Thursday, and one Friday at the Wilbur Theatre before moving on to Atlantic City. TMZ reports all shows are sold out and tickets are being scalped for big bucks.

Just days ago, Chris was presenting Best Documentary at the Oscars when he poked fun at Jada, saying he was looking forward to “G.I. Jane 2.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuTL0_0euHhh9a00

Pinkett Smith immediately did not look pleased, and Will walked straight onstage and smacked Chris with his open hand.

As Smith walked back to his seat, a clearly shaken Rock said, “Oh, wow — Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me.”

Rock insisted, “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” and Will twice yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

Rock told him, “I’m going to.”

Reportedly unbeknownst to Chris, Jada suffers from alopecia.

Rock declined to press charges, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is exploring action against Will.

On Monday afternoon, the Academy said in a statement, "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law."

As listed in the Academy's Standard of Conduct, unacceptable conduct includes "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome."

The Standards of Conduct also state that if a member is found to have violated the standards, "The Academy may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy's Bylaws, up to and including suspension of membership or expulsion from membership."

