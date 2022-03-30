Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, and a tribute to Taylor Hawkins set for 2022 GRAMMY Awards

This Sunday’s 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards come with the promise of performances from Carrie Underwood , John Legend , J Balvin with Maria Becerra , and a freshly added performance from Silk Sonic .

Celebrate the life and music of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters now on Foo Fighters Radio

The award show’s producers have aimed to highlight gospel/Christian music, tropical Latin and bluegrass – three genres that are not typically part of the ceremony. Additionally, the 64th Annual GRAMMYs will pay tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins , who suffered an untimely death on March 25 at 50-years-old.

The Foo Fighters were initially confirmed to perform at this year’s award show, but have since canceled all of their concerts and performances for the foreseeable future. GRAMMYs producers are now developing a proper tribute that will take place during the telecast.

CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events, Jack Sussman , told Variety , “We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

This year, as the show will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada the ceremony will feature “special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast,” per the GRAMMYS. Artists showcased in these segments include Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings .

This year Maverick City Music is nominated for a GRAMMY in the gospel and Christian categories, while Nuviola is nominated for tropical Latin album and Strings is a nominee for American roots and bluegrass album.

Balvin is a contender for música urbana album.

The performances and Hawkins tribute will air live on the CBS telecast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8PM EST. The show relocated to Sin City this year from its initial home in Los Angeles’ at the Crypto.Com Arena, due to prior COVID-19 concerns.

