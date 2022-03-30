ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

‘Demand is on fire’: Travelers overwhelm beaches, airports

By Markie Martin, Tom Palmer
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfMMi_0euHhXHC00

( NewsNation ) — Droves of travelers are hitting the road or taking to the sky for spring break, causing chaos from the beaches to the airports.

It’s a sign of pent-up demand as people are now traveling after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And when there is time off from school or work and even as the upcoming summer travel season ramps up, well, things can get wild.

The party is back this year along Florida’s beaches, with loud music, drinking and uncontrollable crowds. In Miami Beach, the largest crowds since the pandemic caused some major problems for police.

Police say they confiscated 75 guns in just two days after shots rang out on a busy Panama City Beach street.

“If I sound angry, it’s because I am,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “I’m upset that I have to stand up here, I’m upset they have to stand up here. I’m upset that I’m looking at all these weapons that we found on my beach.”

But problems are not limited to Florida.

In Austin, Texas, rental cars were abandoned in the streets near the airport because of long waits.

Following a weekend of big-ticket events, rental car companies didn’t have enough employees to handle the returns. So travelers left their cars along the curb, keys in the ignition, and walked to the terminal.

Once there, ticketing and security lines were more than two hours long.

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta Regional Airport to highlight local talent this spring

Long lines inside the airport created long lines outside as queues for TSA were reportedly out the door. Some travelers were made to wait hours, sometimes missing flights and being forced to make alternate arrangements.

Clint Henderson, managing editor with The Points Guy website, says to expect to see more of what happened in Austin at airports across the country this summer.

“Whenever you see outsized demand like spring break, you’re having a meltdown if the amount of employees is not there to satisfy that demand,” he said.

“Pack your patience,” Henderson added as “demand is on fire.”

Are travel companies ready for the surge in travelers?

“The short answer is no, they’re not,” Henderson said. “You’re seeing demand levels even higher than pre-pandemic in some cases, especially domestic.”

The problem, as in so many other industries, is a lack of qualified, trained employees, according to Henderson.

“Not only do you have more demand than pre-pandemic levels, but you have staffing levels that are much less than pre-pandemic, so when the two meet, we see disasters like what happened in Austin,” he said.

The Austin airport is also negotiating a fuel shortage right now as it hasn’t had enough to meet demand, sometimes asking for planes to come in with more fuel than they usually carry.

It could certainly shape up to be an uncomfortable summer of travel.

The Points Guy recommends booking any trips now, as they’re seeing prices go up monthly by almost 7% as demand surges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WJBF
WJBF

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
travelnoire.com

6 Of The World's Most Luxurious Airports

If you’re an avid traveler, you likely spend a good amount of time in airports. The bustling hubs are a big part of the travel experience. Many of them leave much to be desired. However, there are some airports so modern, beautiful, and full of amenities, they seem more like part of the actual destination itself. These are six of the world’s most luxurious airports.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Travel + Leisure

Here's How Many Planes Are in the Air at Any Given Moment

We think it's pretty safe to say that many travelers have asked themselves at one point or another, "how many planes are in the air right now?" It's a fair question! And given that pretty much every single plane is tracked in some capacity, it's actually one that can be answered. So we asked the experts at flight-tracking software company FlightAware to help us figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Airport#The Beaches#Panama City#Tsa
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

These Airlines Are Easing Mask Requirements on U.K. Flights

Air travel in the United Kingdom is about to have fewer pandemic restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, March 16, two of the nation's major airlines—British Airways and Virgin Atlantic—will both significantly ease their onboard face mask requirements. When the new policies take effect on Wednesday, passengers on both airlines...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Upworthy

The not-so-secret travel hacking 'game' that allows you to travel the world for free

If you have friends who post drool-worthy photos of luxury resorts in beautiful, tropical places and you wonder how on Earth they can afford such amazing vacations, there are four main possibilities: 1) They're rich; 2) They saved up for a long time and splurged; 3) They went into debt to make it happen; 4) They spent far less than you think—perhaps close to nothing—because your friends know how to play the travel hacking game.
VIDEO GAMES
ABC6.com

Vehicle fire delays flight at T.F. Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- A vehicle fire at T.F. Green Airport delayed a flight 27 minutes early Wednesday morning. Around 6 a.m., Airport Fire and Police Departments responded to an aircraft de-icing truck caught on fire. Crews quickly worked to put out the fire, and moved the truck away from the...
WARWICK, RI
KXLY

5 Reasons to Be Optimistic About Your Summer Travel Plans

For most Americans, summer 2020 entailed camping, getting away from crowds in a remote vacation rental or skipping travel completely and opting for a quarantine staycation. Then there was summer 2021, which was supposed to be the “hot vax summer.” That was until the COVID-19 delta variant put the kibosh on people’s big vacation plans.
TRAVEL
WJBF

WJBF

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy