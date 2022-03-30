Jobless rates remain low in Lawrence and surrounding counties

false

Unemployment in Lawrence and neighboring counties was higher in January than during the previous month, but remained lower than a year earlier.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 6.1% of Lawrence County’s work force was unemployed in January. This was up from 4.6% in December, but still less than the 7.6% rate posted in January 2021.

Clark County reported a jobless rate of 5.2% during the month, up from 3.7% in December but down from 6.9% last year.

Crawford County’s rate was 5%. This was up from 3.9% a month earlier but down from 6.6% a year ago.

In Jasper County, unemployment was at 4.5%. This was up from 3.1% in December but down from 5.8% in 2021.

Across the Wabash River in Indiana, the story was the same.

Vigo County reported a 3% unemployment rate in January. This was up from 1.7% in December but down from 5.6% the previous January.

Sullivan County was also at 3%. This was up from 1.6% a month earlier but down from 4.9% last year.

The Knox County jobless rate was 2%, up from 1% in December but down from 3.8% last year.

Illinois’ statewide jobless rate in January was 5.3%. It was 4.3% in December and 7.7% in January 2021.

In Indiana, the statewide rate was 2.4%, up from 1.3% in December but down from 4.7% last year.

The national January jobless rate was 4.4%, up from 3.7% the previous month but down from 6.3% last year.