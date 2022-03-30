Tornado strikes George Elementary school gymnasium in Springdale

Seven people were injured Wednesday when a tornado hit the southern and eastern sections of Springdale, Arkansas about 4 a.m. Two of the people were critically injured, although by midday one was listed as stable and the other person was released.

Springdale, in the northwest corner of Arkansas, is located between Fayetteville, the home of the University of Arkansas, and Bentonville, where Walmart is headquartered.

The National Weather Service reported that the tornado was at least an EF-2, which is a strong tornado with winds that range from 113-157 mph. The classification may rise once evaluation of the tornado and its damage is complete.

The George Elementary School gymnasium in Springdale appeared to have taken a direct hit. Walls toppled and the building was left in a pile of sheet metal and building materials. Along with debris, kids' helmets, baseballs and footballs were scattered across the school yard.

No students were at the school when the storm hit.

Behind the school, a row of houses on Pagosa Street was heavily damaged. Several had their roofs torn off. In front of one house, a flipped car sat next to the driveway.

Many other businesses and homes in the area had extensive damage. Downed power lines and uprooted trees blocked roads and caused long delays in the morning. A large warehouse on East Robinson Avenue, not far from George Elementary School, had been torn open and debris had blown onto the nearby Springdale Municipal Airport.

School was canceled in Springdale on Wednesday. Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse officially declared an emergency. The mayor also said that door-to-door searches had been completed and all residents were accounted for.

Storms moved into western Arkansas about 4 a.m. Wednesday and moved eastward across portions of the state. Residents were awoken with a tornado warning.

Damage was already reported in the edge of Fayetteville and Johnson, a small town to the south of Springdale.

The Southwestern Electric Power Company, which provides service to the area, said that at 6 a.m. 9,000 customers were without power in Washington County, which includes Springdale and Johnson. By noon, that number has dropped to 7,600 outages. The company had no estimate on when power would be fully restored.

