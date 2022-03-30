ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Ramsey opens up about wild Golden Tate fight: ‘Never beat me up’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate’s on-field brawl on Oct. 4, 2020 , after the Rams beat the Giants in Week 4, was inevitable, according to Ramsey.

“On sight, we knew what we was gonna do,” Ramsey said on The Pivot podcast. “I mean that’s his sister, that’s what he supposed to do, too. But you mind your business, too. This is me too now.”

Ramsey previously dated Tate’s sister Breanna , and ended the long-term relationship while she was pregnant with their second daughter in 2019.

“He a protective brother and like, yo, this is me though,” Ramsey said. “This my family now.”

When The Pivot host Ryan Clark said that Tate beat up Ramsey after the game, Ramsey said, “He for sure never beat me up.”

The infamous Ramsey-Tate brawl sparked a pile-up on the field between both teams. Before the incident, Ramsey had a monster tackle on Tate in the fourth quarter that stunned the broadcasters calling the game — with one announcer saying at the time, “I believe there was a little extra in that Ramsey tackle.”

Following their game today, the Rams and Giants had a huge fight at midfield which included Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/nq7A4Qphv1

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ramsey and Tate share two daughters, Breelyn Erin, 3, and Brooklyn, who turns 3 in September. Not long after the split, Ramsey moved on with a Las Vegas Raiders dancer, and Tate’s brother publicly slammed Ramsey in various comments on social media.

One comment included Tate writing, “he know he gonna have to see me,” on Ramsey’s social media. But, according to Ramsey, the relationship ended amicably.

“We figured out that we were better friends than in a relationship,” he said. “When we decided to break up, we ain’t feel like we needed to announce it to any and everybody… Golden had tweeted something about it and that’s when it got super public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNOKz_0euHhNhA00
Jalen Ramsey’s tackle on Golden Tate that premeditated their infamous brawlGetty Images

“I’m protective, so I ain’t like that. I was hot about that. That’s where I was like, yeah, I don’t rock with him, for sure… I’m cool with his sister, not him.”

Ramsey said he never corrected false narratives about the situation because “we’re cool at home. I know how I’m rocking with my loved ones, and we’re good so it really doesn’t matter to me.”

The Rams receiver explained that he’s “protective” over his ex because “I really don’t want her private life to be public… I don’t want that for the mother of my kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTeXS_0euHhNhA00
Jalen Ramsey looks on during Week 17 against the 49ersGetty Images

“Me and Bre were best friends since we met and people kind of throw high school sweetheart out here, but we weren’t in high school. In high school, that was just my homie, that was my dog for real. She knows everything about me, and I know everything about her — like we’re that close, still to this day. I can call her at any given time. She can call me and it’s love.”

Despite the drama, Ramsey said he and his ex are working together to co-parent their two daughters.

“That’s the best thing ever,” Ramsey said about being a girl-dad. “That’s better than anything that could happen for me football wise. I never knew that I would really only want girls. I kinda want a boy a little bit. But these girls though, I’ll have 10 more if I could… They bring out the best man in me.”

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Ramsey Names His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Fresh off helping the Los Angeles Rams go on a playoff run and win the Super Bowl, star defensive back Jalen Ramsey has a new perspective on the game’s top wide receivers. Ramsey revealed his list of the top-five NFL wide receivers this week during a podcast episode. Two of the five are his teammates.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#American Football#The Pivot#Ramsey Tate#The Rams And Giants
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Jalen Ramsey’s Comment On Trevon Diggs Is Going Viral

Each earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs were considered the best two lock-down players in the NFL this past season. So, who is the better corner: Ramsey or Diggs?. Ramsey doesn’t appreciate these comparisons. Not because he doesn’t respect Diggs, but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
FOX Sports

Bobby Wagner signs five-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

The rich are getting richer. After adding Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, the Los Angeles Rams are adding another star to the mix in hopes of defending their Super Bowl title in 2022, signing linebacker Bobby Wagner. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wagner is inking a...
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Baker Mayfield

Most of the NFL world assumes the Cleveland Browns will either trade or release Baker Mayfield at some point this offseason, and understandably so. The front office acquired his replacement in Deshaun Watson. This week, an NFC personnel executive spoke to FanSided’s Matt Lombardo about Mayfield’s future. Though...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett had funny reaction to Russell Wilson trade

The Denver Broncos were the winners of the Russell Wilson sweepstakes. That outcome came as a joy to the team’s new head coach. Nathaniel Hackett recalled his reaction to learning of the Wilson trade and admitted there was “a little scream” when he was informed of the deal.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown takes another step to guarantee he won’t get signed

Wideout Antonio Brown told TMZ sports he won’t undergo ankle surgery until a team signs him to a new contract. After his nasty divorce from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is still looking for a new home. However, it doesn’t look like he’s helping out his cause at all. In a recent interview with TMZ, Brown sure complicated things for himself.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy