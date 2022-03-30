ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to get fourth COVID shot, launch gov website amid $22.5B plea

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

President Biden will get his fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday after announcing the launch of informational website COVID.gov — as he urges Congress to pass billions of dollars in fresh pandemic funds.

A White House doctor will administer Biden’s shot after the president gives remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at 1:30 p.m.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a second vaccine “booster” shot for people age 50 and up, but warned that there may not be enough for the general public if the age threshold is lowered.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are down dramatically in most parts of the country after the highly contagious but less lethal Omicron variant caused record-high numbers of infections in January. The US is on pace, however, to cross 1 million deaths from the virus sometime in April.

The Biden administration is at odds with Senate Republicans who want to repurpose unspent money from $350 billion in state and local aid, which was part of a larger $1.9 trillion bill that Democrats passed without any GOP support last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NfbV_0euHhLvi00 COVID.gov allows users to view the local level of community transmission and access information on how to order tests, masks, vaccine doses and treatments.COVID.gov

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday his department was reducing deliveries of monoclonal antibodies to states by 35 percent to preserve supplies — after threatening to cancel orders for AstraZeneca’s Evusheld pills that are taken before catching the virus to reduce its severity.

Biden’s launch of COVID.gov was the original billing of his Wednesday remarks. The injection was added to the agenda about two hours before Biden was scheduled to speak.

The new site allows users to search US counties, with results showing the local level of community transmission and linking to other sites for information on how to order tests, masks, vaccine doses and treatments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UkIz_0euHhLvi00
A White House doctor will administer President Biden’s fourth shot after he gives remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A White House official pitched the site as a “one-stop shop website to help all people in the United States gain even better access to lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on COVID-19 in their area.”

The administration for weeks has insisted that it’s running out of money to address the pandemic. Republicans say that with inflation at a 40-year high , the funds should be diverted from existing appropriations.

White House officials say the impasse means an end to federal subsidies for COVID-19 hospital treatments for the uninsured, meaning health care companies will have to absorb those costs, as is standard for other treatments for the uninsured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhWJA_0euHhLvi00 In September, the Biden administration ordered 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to other countries for $3.5 billion.Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images

It’s unclear whether the Biden administration would actually allow certain COVID-19 programs to end — especially funding for vaccine purchases, which cost the government significantly less than the $22.5 billion funding request submitted to Congress.

The Trump administration purchased 500 million doses of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine in 2020 for $10 billion . The Biden administration in September ordered 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to other countries for $3.5 billion .

Presidents are able to redirect some federal funds via emergency powers. For example, President Donald Trump in 2019 declared a national emergency to redirect nearly $7 billion in defense and anti-drug funds toward building a US-Mexico border wall after Congress balked at his request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwHHu_0euHhLvi00
President Biden and Republicans are at odds over how to spend $350 billion in remaining state and local aid.J. Scott Applewhite/AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYWaM_0euHhLvi00 White House officials say the impasse means an end to federal subsidies for COVID-19 hospital treatments for the uninsured.Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Although Congress has passed about $5 trillion on COVID-19 relief, most of the funds went to offset the economic impact of the virus. Just $482 billion went toward health care, according to a recent New York Times analysis.

“My assumption is, of the $1.9 trillion sent out in March [2021], [President Biden] ought to be able to find $30 billion from that figure,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is leading GOP pushback.

“I think that we ought to determine — and we’ve asked the administration — how much unspent money is there,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said this month. “There are billions of dollars unspent.”

New York Post
New York Post

