Inside my 12-hour Amazon warehouse shift: ‘I’m dead every time I go to work’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
 1 day ago

An Amazon warehouse worker is unpacking what it’s really like to work overnight shifts for the billion-dollar company.

The Washington state-based employee — who uses the TikTok handle @latequileralashes shared a video to the social media site in which she takes viewers through a typical shift, hour-by-hour.

The viral clip, which has been viewed more than 268,000 times, shows the woman preparing packages to be shipped off to customers.

“My feet always end up hurting after this,” she wrote. “[But] Amazon isn’t that bad — just make yourself like one or three friends and you’re good.”

The employee’s humorous video begins with her waking up at 9:30 p.m. to get ready for her long shift.

“I have to put on concealer because people be judgmental as f – – k saying I look DEAD,” she wrote as the inset caption accompanying a clip of her applying makeup.

The footage then cuts to 10 p.m., showing the woman clad in a hi-visibility orange vest, ready to get into her car and head to work.

At 10:35 p.m., she pulls up outside the Amazon warehouse before heading inside to clock in for an 11 p.m. start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkQes_0euHhK2z00
The Washington state-based employee puts on a full face of make-up before heading to her night shift.@latequileralashes/ TikTok

“Time to work. We do this until 4am and then it’s time for lunch,” she captioned beneath the footage, which showed her sorting packages as they came off a conveyor belt.

“It’s an 11 to 12 hour shift, but I usually VTO [voluntary time off] so I always go home early,” she added.

The worker revealed she usually clocks in several more hours on the warehouse floor after returning from lunch at 4:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKREL_0euHhK2z00
The worker is seen sorting packages as they come off a conveyor belt. @latequileralashes/ TikTok

She additionally told viewers that she had several co-workers who were friends, but advised prospective employees who were watching her video to “ignore everyone else and don’t tell anyone your business.”

The TikToker humorously finished off her clip by referencing fellow employees who met at the warehouse and began dating.

“If you’re a couple at Amazon, you’re the reason it feels like high school,” she quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2QNB_0euHhK2z00
The worker said she usually takes “lunch” at 4 a.m. before heading back to the warehouse floor to finish off her shift.@latequileralashes/ TikTok

Viewers took to the comments section saying they had similar experiences working in packing centers for other large companies, such as Kohl’s.

One person asked whether it was worth working at Amazon, to which the TikToker replied: “It’s not bad. I’ve been at Amazon for one year. Avoid the young people and you’ll be drama free. And you’re good!”

The Post has contacted Amazon for comment on the post.

