ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ex-Goldman star’s feng shui master warned of ‘bad karma’ during 1MDB scheme

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A feng shui master warned disgraced ex-Goldman Sachs star Tim Leissner against generating “bad karma” during the period when he conspired to loot billions of Malaysia’s sovereign development fund, according to the wife of his alleged accomplice, fellow ex-banker Roger Ng .

Ng’s wife, Hwee Bin Lim, detailed the eerie warning while testifying at her husband’s ongoing embezzlement trial in connection to the 1MDB scandal.

Ng, Goldman’s former head of investment banking in Malaysia, alleged worked with Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low to loot the fund in exchange for kickbacks.

Lim said she and Ng set up readings with the feng shui expert – identified as “Master Pang” for Leissner in 2015 and 2016. Leissner has already pleaded guilty to involvement in the embezzlement scheme and is one of the prosecution’s key witnesses against Ng.

“Don’t cause bad karma,” Master Pang told Leissner at one of the meetings, according to Lim’s testimony reported by Bloomberg . “Whatever bad is coming is coming out of your mouth.”

Feng shui is commonly used in Asia to assess positive and negative signs and energy flows. Lim said she and Ng would consult with a feng shui master annually, as well as ahead of making major decisions such as buying real estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5CCp_0euHhJAG00 Roger Ng’s wife testified about Tim Leissner’s feng shui readings.Bloomberg via Getty Images

Leissner acknowledged meeting with a feng shui master earlier in the trial, telling the jury that the master predicted he “would have an issue with authorities for the first half of the 10 years but then it would be resolved.”

The master also warned that “women in my life would always be a problem,” according to Leissner, who earlier admitted to being a “double bigamist” who was twice married to two different women at the same time.

Leissner also testified that one of his meetings with Ng and his wife regarding the feng shui readings led the trio to develop a “cover story” for a $35 million kickback.

Last week, FBI agent Sean Fern said the feds tracked tens of millions of dollars that were filtered from an account controlled by Leissner’s ex-wife, Judy Chan Leissner, to another account held by Ng’s mother-in-law, Tan Kim Chin.

Fern said Ng used the money was used to buy luxury items , such as such as $300,000 worth of jewelry and a $20,000 gold-plated hourglass. Prosecutors have also alleged Lim “played a central and crucial role” to Ng’s embezzlement scheme.

Ng has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to launder money and violate US anti-bribery laws.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Jho Low Got $1.42 Billion From Goldman 1MDB Deals, FBI Says (2)

Fugitive financier Jho Low , the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal , stole $1.42 billion from three bond transactions that. arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund, an FBI agent who traced the funds testified. Federal Bureau of Investigation. agent Eric Van Dorn took the stand Monday at the trial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Melinda French Gates says billionaires can afford to give away half their wealth without changing their life

Melinda French Gates has an important message for her fellow billionaires: You can—and should—donate half your wealth. In an interview that aired on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the 57-year-old spoke to host Gayle King about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. It was French Gates' first TV interview since her widely publicized divorce from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, which became official last August. In addition to addressing rumors of her ex-husband's infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during the interview, she also discussed a comment she made in her first individual Giving Pledge letter, which calls on billionaires to commit the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.
ADVOCACY
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
Daily Mail

Self-proclaimed tycoon, 30, who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is sued for $1.5 million for illegally renting out Manhattan apartments for parties and photoshoots - while 'owing $450,000 in unpaid rent'

A self-proclaimed tycoon who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is being sued for $1.5million for allegedly renting out Manhattan apartments for short-term stays and making a fortune while he skips out on paying hundreds and thousands of dollars in rent. Konrad Bicher, 30, is accused of using a luxury...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jho Low
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
MarketWatch

Former Yale administrator stole $40 million, pretending to buy computer equipment for the university. Instead, she bought a fleet of luxury cars, and several houses

A former administrator at the Yale University School of Medicine has pleaded guilty to stealing $40 million from the school in a nearly decade-long computer and electronics purchasing fraud. Federal prosecutors say Jamie Petrone, 42, used the money to buy a fleet of luxury cars including Mercedes, Land Rovers and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Karma#Embezzlement#Goldman Sachs#Malaysian#Bloomberg#Getty Images Leissner
Deadline

New Mutant “XE” Omicron Variant May Be The Most Transmissible Version Of Covid Yet, According To WHO

Click here to read the full article. The CDC announced this week that the BA.2 Omicron variant, which is reportedly 30% more transmissible than the original BA.1 Omicron strain — has become dominant among new cases sequenced in the United States. That’s a startling rise for a variant that was less than 1% of all sequences as recently as January. But, just as Americans are hearing about BA.2, there’s already a newer, even more transmissible variant on the rise. There are actually three new variants that have been given designations. According to a recently-released report from the UK Health Services Agency,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thespruce.com

Meaning and Uses of the Diamond in Feng Shui

One of the most well-known gemstones, diamonds have long been associated with love, wealth, and protection. Their durability makes them an especially popular choice for jewelry, and their energetic properties have many helpful applications when they are used in conjunction with feng shui. What Is Diamond?. Diamonds are beautiful gemstones...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
The Independent

Yale employee stole $40m in computers from school to fund lavish lifestyle

A former member of staff at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut stole more than $40m worth of computers and electronics from the university, selling the items to fund a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, trips, and several properties, according to prosecutors. On Monday, Jamie Petrone, 42, from Lithia Springs, Georgia pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Petrone is accused of operating an eight-year scheme beginning in 2013, with Yale losses totalling $40,504,200. Officials have said that she started...
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Bezos and Asia's Richest Man Will Go Toe-to-Toe in a Televised Cricket Auction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

More Than a Dozen Antiquities Linked to Disgraced Dealer Seized from Yale’s Art Gallery

Click here to read the full article. More than a dozen artifacts linked to infamous antiquities trafficker Subhash Kapoor were seized from Yale’s art gallery on Wednesday by Homeland Security. Twelve of the 13 artifacts were allegedly looted from India, and one item originated from Burma. The artifacts have been valued collectively at $1.29 million, according to officials. While authorities did not initially identify the school, Yale confirmed on April 1 that it had surrendered the artifacts to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is working in collaboration with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations. “Yale was glad to work cooperatively with the D.A.’s Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy