BAFTA Says Will Smith Would Have Been ‘Removed From Ceremony’ After Slap

By Alex Ritman
 1 day ago

Had Will Smith slapped a presenter at the BAFTA Awards, he would have been immediately escorted from the building and been unable to collect any award, according to the British Academy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter the morning that the BAFTA TV Award nominations were unveiled, BAFTA execs offered their thoughts on the infamous incident that took place at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, when Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

“They would be removed from the ceremony,” said Sara Putt, chair of BAFTA’s television committee and deputy chair of BAFTA, when asked what BAFTA would do if put in a similar situation. Putt noted that there would no opportunity for the individual in question to later collect any award or give a speech, as Smith had controversially been allowed to do at the Dolby Theater. “They would not be in the buildings, so they would not physically be able to collect their award,” she said.

“We do not tolerate violence of any kind,” added Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, noting that BAFTA had been leading with the British Film Institute on bullying harassment guidelines. Concluded Putt: “It’s just a complete red line for us.”

Although Smith also won the for best actor in a leading role for King Richard at the BAFTA film awards ceremony on March 13, he was unable to attend the event in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The BAFTA TV Awards are due to take place on May 8. Russell T. Davies’ It’s a Sin leads the pack of nominees having been shortlisted for 11 awards.

This article was originally published in The Hollywood Reporter .

Russell T Davies
Willow Smith
Will Smith
Chris Rock
