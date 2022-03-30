ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia Police ask for help in shooting near Lineberger Park

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 1 day ago
Gastonia Police released a surveillance photograph Wednesday of a vehicle investigators believe was involved in a March 5 shooting near Lineberger Park that left two teenagers injured.

Investigators believe the person who shot the two teenagers was traveling in a burgundy, four-door Chevrolet at the time of the shooting. Investigators say they do not know who was in the vehicle.

Connor Rogers, 17, of Mount Holly, and Jalen Malik Williams, 19, of Gastonia, both received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that occurred at 1:12 p.m., according to police.

A woman who lives near Lineberger Park heard five popping sounds that Saturday and then a moment later saw the two teens who had been shot.

"I heard five sounds and I said, 'That was a gunshot,'" said the woman, who asked not to be identified because of fear for her safety.

"About 90 seconds later, I saw a burgundy SUV driving real slow. I locked eyes with the passenger and he looked scared to death. Blood was gushing from his mouth and nose.

"It was horrible," she said.

The woman witnessed the aftermath of the shooting from East Ninth Avenue, between Chestnut and Church streets. She said she would later see where police taped off a portion of Lineberger Park, which Chestnut Street borders.

At least nine Gastonia Police patrol cars and two Gaston County Sheriff's Office vehicles responded, as well as a city fire truck and GEMS vehicle.

Lineberger Park remains one of Gastonia's most popular parks and offers a starting point to the Avon/Catawba Creek Greenway.

But the woman who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting and has lived in the area around three years says it also has a crime problem.

"There's a lot of gang activity, there's a lot of drug dealing, there's a lot of bad things that go on in this area and a lot of people carry guns," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting suspect or the vehicle the suspect was seen traveling in is asked to contact detectives at 704-866-6069. Residents may also call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

