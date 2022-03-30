YOU HEARD IT HERE

Folks across Andrew County should go to the polls next Tuesday. I say “should” — though I could say can or might or will — because when we exercise this most important freedom, we do what many in the world cannot. Voting means we’re actively participating in the democratic process.

It’s the policy of The Savannah Reporter not to issue endorsements of candidates or ballot issues. We see our job as presenting the facts to you and letting you make up your own minds.

However, once your mind is made up, please take it to the next level and vote your convictions.

The April 5 election has few contested races, especially in the small communities dotting Andrew County. Even the Savannah City Council has just one person running for each seat. It’s hard to draw voters to the polls for uncontested races.

However, Savannah R-3 and Avenue City R-9 school districts have contested races for board of education seats, and R-3 is making another run at their 15-cent levy for building maintenance. These are good reasons for people to get out and vote.

Americans may have the right to vote. For my money, though, Americans also have the responsibility to vote. Make it so.

See you at the polls.

It was pleasantly crowded at the Fillmore Community Center on Saturday morning. Wife Janet and I arrived before 9 to enjoy breakfast. We had our choice of biscuits and gravy, pancakes, biscuits and jelly and cinnamon rolls — all to raise funds to renovate the building.

The blue-and-white metal structure — the old school shop — seems to be all that remains of what was Fillmore C-1 School, home of the Blue Devils.

After paying for our meals, we walked over to the kitchen, where Fillmore Alderwoman Deanna Daniels served me biscuits and gravy. She and husband, Rob, are both on the Fillmore board of aldermen. She is also quite the cook, we’re told, and the couple plan to open a restaurant in the former hardware store at the intersection of Routes A and H in Fillmore. Stay tuned as we will certainly cover that.

Anyway, not surprisingly, this breakfast is among the first that area political candidates will be stopping by. We sat at a table with prosecuting attorney hopeful Amy Cloud; her opponent, Monica Beene, was sitting in the table directly behind us. Next to Amy was Emily Bauman, a local attorney running for Andrew County circuit judge, now held by retiring longtime judge Mike Ordnung.

It’s early in the campaign season, and none of the three young women have run for office previously, so they were a bit shy and reserved about working the crowd. I’m guessing that will change with time.

We’ll likely see them along with every other local Republican candidate and a number of state candidates at Friday’s Lincoln Day Dinner. I plan to be there, if nothing more than to watch the gladhanding that will go on among the veteran politicians and constituents. In many ways, that night is an audition for first-time candidates that may help send them on their ways to victory.

At the breakfast we also saw John and Brenda Barnes. You’ll remember John and his brother, Robert, operated Barnes Heating and Cooling in Savannah for many years. This kind of breakfast usually has an “old home week” kind of feel to it, catching up on seeing old friends and meeting new.

Speaking of old home week experiences, on Thursday we went to the visitation for Pete Osborn. His wife, Alice, was first to greet us, and it was heartwarming to connect with her.

We made our way around the chapel at Breit and Hawkins and checked in with Pete’s sisters, Gay Dittemore and Carol Sue Taylor. Both were doing well, considering. I hadn’t seen either since around Christmastime. We also had a moment to visit with Carol’s husband, Tommy. He had a thriving dental practice in St. Joseph for many years before selling to Tim Prawl.

We were surprised to see Eric Montegna, general manager at Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St. Joseph. He was filling in for Breit and Hawkins owner John Grisamore, who was on a college visit with one of his children. I worked for Eric and the Meierhoffer family for about a year at their funeral home. The job involved no heavy lifting and offered a chance to visit with a lot of folks.

On Saturday evening, we went to the St. Joseph Symphony for the first time in two years. The performance was “Peter and the Wolf” and “Scheherazade.” The conductor, Christopher Kelts, was most entertaining and informative in his pre-curtain talk.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray did a splendid job narrating the story of Peter. Bill and I go way back, having both gone to school together.

On Sunday morning, we joined our church breakfast group at the St. Joseph Lions Club 69th annual pancake breakfast. Arriving there at around 8:40, the Lions were already very busy and the whole operation was running like a well-oiled machine — though it was rather chilly inside the National Guard Armory.

We ran into Mayor Bill and his wife as well as my niece Stephanie Stewart and her husband, Corey. As director of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, Steph is regularly involved with stories we publish in The Reporter. In fact, see the story about the Tulip Trot on the front page of this issue.

It was a busy and enjoyable weekend, more akin to those we enjoyed before the pandemic. Thank goodness.

That’s all for now. Remember, if folks ask, tell them you heard it here.

