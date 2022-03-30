ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont police trying to make contact with person barricaded in home

By David Mullen
A man was taken into custody following a 10-plus hour standoff in Longmont, according to the Longmont Police Department.

Jesus Magallan, 58, was taken into custody by the department's SWAT team just after 7:30 a.m. He is being held on several charges including domestic violence, second-degree and third-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to the department.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Tuesday when officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Northwestern Road after a report of a domestic incident, police said.

Officers arrived at the home and spoke with two females outside the residence and described injuries sustained in an assault. The victim told officers Magallan was inside armed with a handgun, according to a news release.

Authorities attempted to contact Magallan but he refused to exit the property.

Due to the incident, Longmont Estates Elementary School, which is less than a half mile away from the barricaded situation, canceled class for their day.

"The Longmont Police Department has notified us of a serious police operation in the neighborhood that is in close proximity to the school," the notice on the school's website said . "While this is unrelated to the school, due to the seriousness of the police activity and safety concerns with transporting students into the school, we are canceling school for Wednesday, March 30."

