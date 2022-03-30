ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Kurre makes case for passage of 15-cent maintenance levy

By Reporter Staff
The Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter
 2 days ago

The Savannah R-3 School District has a long history of failing to pass levy issues. Whether the levies were for new school buildings or general operations or building maintenance, local voters have remained fairly stingy when it comes to ponying up more money for the district. Nevertheless, on Tuesday, April 5, the R-3 district once again is presenting voters a […]

A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

The post Kurre makes case for passage of 15-cent maintenance levy first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .

Comments / 0

The Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter

266

Followers

236

Posts

15K+

Views

Related
The Savannah Reporter

Half of the work is behind us

The Legislature has completed the first half of the 2022 regular legislative session. Each session has its own set of challenges, and this year has been no different. We continue to live under the shadow of a worldwide pandemic. At the same time, we face a number of issues, both in northwest Missouri and throughout our state. In the course […] The post Half of the work is behind us first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, MO
Savannah, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Make your savings a priority

MISSOULA, Mont. — Today on money cents we’re talking savings, and things that we can do to make it a priority. To start, take a deep dive and look at your finances so you know exactly what money is coming in and what’s going out. Are there...
MISSOULA, MT
The Savannah Reporter

Three running for Avenue City board

Avenue City R-9 is a small K-8 district perched about 15 minutes south and a bit east of Savannah. The school has a fine reputation even beyond the close-knit community of suburban homes and farms that surround the school that sits just across the road from the Avenue City Grocery. Running for the two open seats on the school board […] The post Three running for Avenue City board first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
The Savannah Reporter

Making the law, and life, easier

Among the things that amaze me in the Missouri Legislature is how we can come up with laws. Sometimes, it can take years to craft and hone legislation that sets out to make sweeping changes for decades to come. Other times, a law can be written in a single sentence, and was brought about by one person asking one question. […] The post Making the law, and life, easier first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
MISSOURI STATE
The Savannah Reporter

First half of session comes to an end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Members of the Missouri House and Senate will be conducting legislative business from their home districts this week. This is an opportunity for elected officials to attend events, meetings, and conferences with constituents from home, rather than spending the entire week away in Jefferson City. While I am back in the district, please note that my […] The post First half of session comes to an end first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levies#Building Maintenance
The Savannah Reporter

Village Board approves street, mowing bids

The Country Club Village Board approved the bids from Keller Construction for street work and Goodwin Lawn Service for mowing projects at its meeting on March 8. Board member Tammy O’Meara-Chambers made a motion to approve the low bid from Keller for the street projects for 2022. Board member Patti Long seconded the motion, which was approved 3-0. Board member […] The post Village Board approves street, mowing bids first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
Cape Cod Times

Cyr calls gas tax suspension a bad strategy

Hi folks — we'll see plenty of sun on Saturday, although it will be windy. Clouds return on Sunday and next week is looking a bit unsettled, although temperatures should be about normal for this time of year. In the news: State Sen. Julian Cyr is calling a gas tax suspension a bad strategy, moms and calves are among a high number of right whales now in Cape Cod Bay, and Curious Cape Cod takes you on a terrific hike in Sandwich. Have a great weekend! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times) This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cyr calls gas tax suspension a bad strategy
SANDWICH, MA
Louisiana Illuminator

Appeals court reverses dismissal of Louisiana election grant lawsuit

A Louisiana appeals court on Wednesday reversed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit that Attorney General Jeff Landry filed against a nonprofit organization that tried to help parish clerks and registrars pay for tents, signage, water and other basic supplies they needed for the 2020 presidential election.  A three judge panel from Louisiana’s 3rd […] The post Appeals court reverses dismissal of Louisiana election grant lawsuit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Savannah Reporter

Qualifications listed for candidates of school boards

Missouri state statutes have requirements for school board candidates. According to the Missouri School Boards Association, candidates must • A U.S. citizen. • A resident taxpayer of a district or voters of the district in urban districts. • A resident of Missouri for at least one year. • At least 24 years old. Candidates must also be current on state […] The post Qualifications listed for candidates of school boards first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Savannah Reporter

R-3 candidates share their views, opinions

[Editor’s note: All six candidates for the Savannah R-3 board completed basic information sheets for The Savannah Reporter prior to being interviewed by phone, when they were asked some specific questions. Also, the R-3 School District posted written information and comments from all candidates on its website. The following story is a combination of all those resources. Next week, The […] The post R-3 candidates share their views, opinions first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
The Savannah Reporter

Combining fairness and reality

Missouri is now one step closer to having its new congressional districts finalized for the next decade. Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau goes through a long process of mailing, conducting online and in-person surveys, in order to get the most accurate count possible of how many people live in the United States. This data helps determine how many […] The post Combining fairness and reality first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
MISSOURI STATE
The Savannah Reporter

R-3 board hopefuls field questions at Chamber forum broadcast online

Few surprises came from the virtual forum of Savannah R-3 School Board candidates sponsored by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. Broadcast live on Facebook on March 24, the event brought together Joe Barbosa, Evan Couldry, Sharona Johnson, Aaron Jones and Cory Schilling to answer seven questions prepared by The Savannah Reporter and the Chamber. All candidates received the questions several […] The post R-3 board hopefuls field questions at Chamber forum broadcast online first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
The Savannah Reporter

The Savannah Reporter

Savannah, MO
266
Followers
236
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Savannah Reporter is a weekly newspaper serving Savannah, Missouri, and nine other communities across Andrew County in Northwest Missouri. This nearly 150-year-old publication — the only one in the county — is locally owned and professionally operated by a staff with strong ties to the communities it serves.

 https://www.savrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy