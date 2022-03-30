ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed woman follows 29-year-old into NYC building, shoots her: cops

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 1 day ago

An armed female followed a 29-year-old woman into a Harlem building lobby and shot her in the leg Tuesday night, cops said.

The bullets flew inside 123 West 135th Street around 10:15 p.m. when the unknown gun-woman fired two shots in the lobby. The shooter, who was described as a female dressed in all black, fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the women knew each other and it appeared that nothing was stolen from the victim, a police spokeswoman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gdryd_0euHh6m400
The suspect fired two shots in the lobby of the apartment building.William Miller https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnklD_0euHh6m400 The victim was shot in her leg and taken to the hospital.William Miller https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CirQV_0euHh6m400
The shooter was described as a female dressed in all black.William Miller https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kByZi_0euHh6m400 It wasn’t immediately clear whether the women knew each other.William Miller

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
