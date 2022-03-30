Tulip Trot race set for April 10

Folks will be running, trotting, ambling and even walking at the Tulip Trot 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, April 10. It begins at 2 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center, 1502 MacArthur Drive, in St. Joseph. The Tulip Trot is a benefit race helping to support the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, a nonprofit organization working with people with Parkinson’s to […]

