Savannah, MO

Tulip Trot race set for April 10

By Reporter Staff
The Savannah Reporter
 2 days ago

Folks will be running, trotting, ambling and even walking at the Tulip Trot 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, April 10. It begins at 2 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center, 1502 MacArthur Drive, in St. Joseph. The Tulip Trot is a benefit race helping to support the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, a nonprofit organization working with people with Parkinson’s to […]

Sand Hills Express

Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser for Scott Family April 2 in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW–A special cornhole tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Broken Bow Golf Club (2280 Memorial Drive). The event is a fundraiser to help with medical and travel expenses for the Scott Family. Baby Leeryck Scott is the 10-month-old daughter of...
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Savannah Reporter

Victory Chevrolet moving into new facility in 2023

At one time it was home to the Savannah Speedway, a one-quarter mile dirt oval track located on the Fairgrounds at the east end of Main Street. The speedway hosted races throughout most summers. At least as far back as 1954, the track featured stock cars and sprint cars from across the area. For many years, Dick Munkres Post 287 […] The post Victory Chevrolet moving into new facility in 2023 first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
ABOUT

The Savannah Reporter is a weekly newspaper serving Savannah, Missouri, and nine other communities across Andrew County in Northwest Missouri. This nearly 150-year-old publication — the only one in the county — is locally owned and professionally operated by a staff with strong ties to the communities it serves.

 https://www.savrep.com

