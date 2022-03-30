Lincoln Day Dinner planned for April 1 at Senior Center

Andrew County Republicans are gathering Friday, April 1, for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which has been on hiatus the past two years due to the pandemic. The event will feature keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who was elected in 2020. Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to the office in June 2018 following the resignation of Eric Greitens. A […]

