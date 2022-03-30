ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew County, MO

Lincoln Day Dinner planned for April 1 at Senior Center

By Reporter Staff
The Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter
 2 days ago

Andrew County Republicans are gathering Friday, April 1, for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which has been on hiatus the past two years due to the pandemic. The event will feature keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who was elected in 2020. Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to the office in June 2018 following the resignation of Eric Greitens. A […]

A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

The post Lincoln Day Dinner planned for April 1 at Senior Center first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Lincoln Fire Protection District hosts appreciation dinner

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District hosted their annual appreciation dinnerSaturday to honor their volunteer firefighters for their great service over the previous year. The appreciation dinner at the Meadowview Golf Course consisted of an awards ceremony and members present were given recognition items donated by 45 local businesses. “We are thankful […]
MATTOON, IL
The Savannah Reporter

AC Museum announces plans to expand building, parking

The Andrew County Museum is in early planning stages to expand its building and parking lot. Both the first floor and basement on the east side of the building will extend an additional 50 feet, Executive Director Jan Glenn said. The Duncan Gallery on the first floor will see the most benefit with the addition of much-needed space for the […] The post AC Museum announces plans to expand building, parking first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Andrew County, MO
City
Savannah, MO
City
Lincoln, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Andrew County, MO
Government
City
Center, MO
The Savannah Reporter

Photos

Members of Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 present an award of appreciation to Jan Glenn, director of the Andrew County Museum and museum staff. The award ceremony was held during one of the museum’s recurring Veteran’s Coffee events. A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content. Please login below or Subscribe today! The post Photos first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Pottsville Republican Herald

GOP holds Lincoln Day Dinner at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville

State Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., was master of ceremonies at the Schuylkill County Republican Committee’s Annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville on Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022. Chairman Howard Merrick said all local and statewide candidates, including candidates running for the 123rd,...
BARNESVILLE, PA
The Savannah Reporter

First half of session comes to an end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Members of the Missouri House and Senate will be conducting legislative business from their home districts this week. This is an opportunity for elected officials to attend events, meetings, and conferences with constituents from home, rather than spending the entire week away in Jefferson City. While I am back in the district, please note that my […] The post First half of session comes to an end first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Savannah Reporter

Fillmore hosts fundraiser to fix up town center

It’s hard to beat homemade biscuits and sausage gravy as a community fundraiser. If you agree, then you’ll have a chance to indulge come Saturday, March 26, at the old Fillmore School shop building. It’s the blue-and-white metal structure located at the edge of town, atop a hill and right off Highway H. In addition, the menu includes pancakes and […] The post Fillmore hosts fundraiser to fix up town center first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
FILLMORE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Mike Kehoe
The Savannah Reporter

Three running for Avenue City board

Avenue City R-9 is a small K-8 district perched about 15 minutes south and a bit east of Savannah. The school has a fine reputation even beyond the close-knit community of suburban homes and farms that surround the school that sits just across the road from the Avenue City Grocery. Running for the two open seats on the school board […] The post Three running for Avenue City board first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
Odessa American

SENIOR CENTERS: March 28 – April 1, 2022

AARP is offering free tax assistance to seniors by appointment Thursdays and Fridays through April 12 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave. Masks are required. To schedule an appointment, call 432-337-5281. NORTHSIDE CENTER. 1225 N. Adams Ave., 337-5281. Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center has...
AARP
The Savannah Reporter

R-3 board hopefuls field questions at Chamber forum broadcast online

Few surprises came from the virtual forum of Savannah R-3 School Board candidates sponsored by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. Broadcast live on Facebook on March 24, the event brought together Joe Barbosa, Evan Couldry, Sharona Johnson, Aaron Jones and Cory Schilling to answer seven questions prepared by The Savannah Reporter and the Chamber. All candidates received the questions several […] The post R-3 board hopefuls field questions at Chamber forum broadcast online first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
The Savannah Reporter

The Savannah Reporter

Savannah, MO
266
Followers
236
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Savannah Reporter is a weekly newspaper serving Savannah, Missouri, and nine other communities across Andrew County in Northwest Missouri. This nearly 150-year-old publication — the only one in the county — is locally owned and professionally operated by a staff with strong ties to the communities it serves.

 https://www.savrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy