A 5 a.m. crash on Friday, March 25, sent four individuals from Durhamville, New York, to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Valen F. Selsor, a trooper with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, stated that the one-vehicle crash occurred when the driver, Corine C. Stolhand, 29, fell asleep at the wheel as she was driving north on […]

A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

The post I-29 crash sends four to hospital; vehicle burns first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .