Accidents

I-29 crash sends four to hospital; vehicle burns

By Reporter Staff
The Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter
 2 days ago

A 5 a.m. crash on Friday, March 25, sent four individuals from Durhamville, New York, to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Valen F. Selsor, a trooper with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, stated that the one-vehicle crash occurred when the driver, Corine C. Stolhand, 29, fell asleep at the wheel as she was driving north on […]

ABOUT

The Savannah Reporter is a weekly newspaper serving Savannah, Missouri, and nine other communities across Andrew County in Northwest Missouri. This nearly 150-year-old publication — the only one in the county — is locally owned and professionally operated by a staff with strong ties to the communities it serves.

 https://www.savrep.com

