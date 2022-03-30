ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

St. Joseph man hurt when he falls asleep at wheel

By Reporter Staff
The Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter
 2 days ago

A 30-year-old male from St. Joseph fell asleep Monday evening while driving south on U.S. Highway 71, Business, about five miles south of Savannah. This was the second Andrew County crash in four days involving a driver who fell asleep. Sisimit R. Macario sustained moderate injuries, according to the accident report. Cpl. Dale Reuter, a member of Troop H, Missouri […]

The post St. Joseph man hurt when he falls asleep at wheel first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .

The Savannah Reporter

I-29 crash sends four to hospital; vehicle burns

A 5 a.m. crash on Friday, March 25, sent four individuals from Durhamville, New York, to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Valen F. Selsor, a trooper with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, stated that the one-vehicle crash occurred when the driver, Corine C. Stolhand, 29, fell asleep at the wheel as she was driving north on […] The post I-29 crash sends four to hospital; vehicle burns first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
ACCIDENTS
The Savannah Reporter is a weekly newspaper serving Savannah, Missouri, and nine other communities across Andrew County in Northwest Missouri. This nearly 150-year-old publication — the only one in the county — is locally owned and professionally operated by a staff with strong ties to the communities it serves.

