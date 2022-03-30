The best micellar water for cleansing and makeup removal

Get the best micellar water for your skin without spending a fortune. (Getty Images)

Beauty fanatics from France and the UK have been using micellar water for years as a makeup remover and gentle skin cleanser. The product hopped across the pond to US store shelves in 2015 and its popularity has been climbing ever since; just peep the tens of thousands of positive reviews for this Garnier micellar water and makeup remover.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how micellar water works followed by our picks for the best micellar waters on the market for every skin type, based on consumer reviews and product ingredients.

How does micellar water work?

Micellar water was developed in France for women to use as a makeup remover and cleanser as an alternative to using soap with the area’s harsh water. The micelles in micellar water are oil molecules that attract oil, dirt, and makeup from skin with the gentle swipe of a makeup removing pad . There’s no need to scrub or rinse; micellar water leaves skin fresh, hydrated, and makeup-free – just apply SPF by day or your favorite PM moisturizer by night and your skin will be in tip top shape.

Micellar water for every skin type

Best all around micellar water for all skin types

Best All Around For All Skin Types Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water amazon.com $6.99 Shop Now All-in-1 Waterproof

Anywhere you find this Garnier micellar water for waterproof makeup on the web you’ll find a plethora of praise to go with it. This all-in-one gentle cleanser is hydrating and safe for sensitive skin, but also boasts the strength to remove all types of makeup – even waterproof mascara and the ever-dreaded lash glue.

Garnier micellar water comes in assorted varieties, including the original All-in-1 micellar water cleanser and makeup remover, and the All-in-1 Brightening formula made with vitamin C to give your skin a healthy glow-up.

No more irritating your skin with harsh makeup remover wipes; an affordable bottle of Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water is all you need for revitalized skin even after your most glammed-out affairs!

Best micellar water for sensitive skin

Best For Sensitive Skin Unscented Simple Micellar Cleansing Water - 6.7oz target.com $4.99

This fragrance- and dye-free makeup remover and cleanser is perfect for sensitive skin. It’s said to “boost skin’s hydration by 90%,” so this is a great pick for anyone with dry skin as well. The makers of Simple Micellar Cleansing Water were mindful to leave out harsh skin irritants and add-in the nutrients our skin needs. In every bottle of this micellar water, you’ll find vitamins B3 and C, and triple purified water for the ultimate clean.

Best age-defying micellar water

Best For Anti-Aging Miracle Water 3-in-1 Micellar Cleanser itcosmetics.com $16.00 Shop Now

The Miracle Water 3-in-1 Micellar Cleanser from It Cosmetics combines their Skin-Softening Micellar cleanser with their Skin-Brightening Radiance Booster and Anti-Aging Treatment essence. The result is a true miracle product that brightens skin’s appearance, reduces visibility of wrinkles and fine lines, all while gently removing dirt, oil, and makeup. Reviews call this product “absolutely amazing,” and since it’s infused with anti-aging peptides and other skin-boosting ingredients like rose, aloe, rice, chamomile, Vitamin C, and more – how could it not be?

Best micellar water for dry skin

Best For Dry Skin La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water amazon.com $16.99 Shop Now

This vegetable-glycerin based micellar cleanser and makeup remover is perfect for dry skin as it includes a two pronged approach to helping skin retain moisture. First, the glycerin base serves as a humectant, helping skin absorb water. La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water also includes selenium, an antioxidant mineral that helps protect the skin from the sun’s harsh UV rays and free radicals. Remove dirt, oil, and makeup AND protect your precious skin with this dermatologist-recommended product.

Best micellar water for children and babies

Best For Children & Babies Mustela Certified Organic Micellar Cleansing Water For Baby, Kid & Adult amazon.com $17.99 Shop Now

Okay, so most kids won’t be using the Mustela Certified Organic Micellar Cleansing Water as a makeup remover, but that doesn’t mean young ones won’t benefit from its incredible benefits. Featuring organic olive oil and organic aloe vera, this highly moisturizing, protective blend can be used as a fragrance-free, healthy alternative to wipes for those after-mealtime, in-between-bath clean ups. Safe and sustainable, this micellar water is gentle enough for a newborn and still able to remove light makeup if mom needs to use it.

Best micellar water for oily skin

Best For Oily Skin Vichy Micellar Cleansing Water for Combination to Oily Skin amazon.com $15.00 Shop Now

Formulated with salicylic and lactic acids, this makeup remover and micellar water cleanser is perfect for mattifying oily skin without overdrying. This is also an appropriate product for anyone with combination skin, and is safe to use around sensitive areas like the mouth and eyes – even if you’re a contact lens wearer. Vichy creates luxury skincare products at affordable prices and this micellar cleanser is no different.

Best micellar water for acne-prone skin

Best For Acne Prone Skin Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Micellar Cleansing Water amazon.com $15.99 Shop Now

Say “Yes” To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Micellar Cleansing Water combines the power of detoxifying charcoal with purifying micellar water for a clean that penetrates deep into skin’s pores. The entire Yes To Tomatoes line is formulated to help improve the health and appearance of acne-prone skin with the addition of tomato extract, which is packed with natural antioxidants to help balance oil production.

Best micellar water for skin elasticity

Best For Skin Elasticity Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water ulta.com $28.00 Shop Now

If you’re familiar with Drunk Elephant , then you know to expect high performing, quality skincare products, and their E-Rase Milki Micellar Water follows suit. This vegan, cruelty-free cleanser and makeup remover features a 3-ceramide blend to support skin elasticity and moisture balance as well as wild melon seed oil that works to protect the skin’s delicate barrier. It’s gentle enough for all skin types and effective in pulling makeup, dirt, and bacteria from the face, eyes, and mouth, leaving only naturally beautiful skin in its wake.

Pamela Mahler is an E-Commerce Writer for Local Commerce at Hearst Newspapers. Email her at pamela.mahler@hearst.com.