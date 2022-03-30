Missouri state statutes have requirements for school board candidates. According to the Missouri School Boards Association, candidates must • A U.S. citizen. • A resident taxpayer of a district or voters of the district in urban districts. • A resident of Missouri for at least one year. • At least 24 years old. Candidates must also be current on state […]

A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

The post Qualifications listed for candidates of school boards first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .