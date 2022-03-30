ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Qualifications listed for candidates of school boards

By Reporter Staff
The Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter
 2 days ago

Missouri state statutes have requirements for school board candidates. According to the Missouri School Boards Association, candidates must • A U.S. citizen. • A resident taxpayer of a district or voters of the district in urban districts. • A resident of Missouri for at least one year. • At least 24 years old. Candidates must also be current on state […]

The Savannah Reporter

The Savannah Reporter

Savannah, MO
