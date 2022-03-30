ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R-3 board hopefuls field questions at Chamber forum broadcast online

By Reporter Staff
 2 days ago

Few surprises came from the virtual forum of Savannah R-3 School Board candidates sponsored by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. Broadcast live on Facebook on March 24, the event brought together Joe Barbosa, Evan Couldry, Sharona Johnson, Aaron Jones and Cory Schilling to answer seven questions prepared by The Savannah Reporter and the Chamber. All candidates received the questions several […]

