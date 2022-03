An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, who killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito before killing himself, asked a Florida court on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit from Petito’s parents and stepparents.The civil suit, filed earlier this month, alleges that the Laundrie family was aware their son killed the travel vlogger as the two took a cross-country road trip, then aided Brian Laundrie’s flight from a multi-state police manhunt and caused "intentional infliction of emotional distress." They deny these claims. “The Laundries have exercised their constitutional right to refrain from speaking and have relied on counsel to speak for...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO