BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Ashley Sexton, CRA Assistant at Limestone Bank. Ashley is currently teaching JA Our Community to a group of 2nd graders at North Jackson Elementary. JA Our Community uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Ashley’s favorite thing about JA is, “working with the kids!” She also said, “Junior Achievement gives me the opportunity to work with kids and teach them about what a community is and how it is really supposed to work. I love seeing the excitement in their faces over a job well done! I also love seeing when they get frustrated at the idea of taxes. It’s so funny! They realize that is how the policeman and the fireman has to get paid and it’s not so bad.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO