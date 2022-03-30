Head-on crash closes road in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A road is shut down due to a 2-vehicle accident in St. Albans.
Kanawha dispatch says that a head-on collision happened on the 300 block of Winfield Rd.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
The road is currently closed.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 1