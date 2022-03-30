ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Head-on crash closes road in St. Albans

By Bailey Brautigan
 1 day ago

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A road is shut down due to a 2-vehicle accident in St. Albans.

Kanawha dispatch says that a head-on collision happened on the 300 block of Winfield Rd.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

The road is currently closed.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

