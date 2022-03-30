ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

E-Learning Virtual Reality Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Avantis Systems, ELearning Studios, Enlighten

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

The latest research on "E-Learning Virtual Reality Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Transforming The Supply Chain With Data Analytics And Intelligence

Founder and CEO of Vibronyx Inc., powering more resilient supply chains with digital transformation technology and services. Data may not be considered a revolutionary concept, but today, it is considered a fundamental component of digital transformation. Data is the key to achieving breakthroughs in supply chain management that the industry once considered impossible. Now, with the advent of the metaverse, the lines between the digital and physical worlds continue to blur. To compose a supply chain agile enough and prepared for such a future world, organizations must invest in effective data analytics to mine data for valuable, proactive insights and accelerate intelligent decision-making.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

i2c, Visa Team for FinTech Processing Across MENA

I2c Inc., which provides digital payment and banking technology, on Tuesday (March 29) partnered with Visa to become a FinTech processor in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, according to a joint press release. MENA FinTechs can access Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform through the companies’...
BUSINESS
WMBB

TAFB improves base with virtual reality system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base continues to rebuild, and improve base after Hurricane Michael. The base has a new virtual reality system that allows airmen to see the base through a digitized world called Digital Twin. “As we were starting from scratch, and we realized that one of the things that […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Elearning Studios#Htf Mi
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Self-service Kiosk Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Aksor SAS & Bollore SA | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-service kiosk market is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion from 2020 to 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for self-service kiosks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions. Customers in North America have always been at the forefront in terms of the adoption of new technologies, which has led to the growing implementation of self-service kiosks in the region.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This prosthetic limb integrates smart technology into its build to intuit and track each user’s movements

The Smart Prosthetic Arm is a wearable design concept that integrates AI and smart technology into the construction of a prosthetic limb. The magic of prosthesis design lies in its ability to bring life experiences to those with arthritis and missing limbs. While prosthetic limbs have made strides in terms of product development since their conception, smart technology ushers in yet a new era of prosthesis design to reinvigorate its broad potential within the field of healthcare. Wearable sensors and mobile applications incorporated into prosthetic limbs allow those wearing prosthetic limbs to make more precise movements and monitor the status of their recovery process a bit more closely. 3D conceptual artist and digital sculptor, Xander Lihovski designed his own interpretation of AI-controlled prosthesis design called Smart Prosthetic Arm.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

The Genesis G90 Is Getting Level 3 Autonomous Tech This Year

Hyundai has been pushing the boundaries of automotive tech in recent months. The Korean automaker has already branched off into robotics and plans to launch an air taxi service in Miami. These are all exciting developments, but the Korean manufacturer's bread and butter remain cars, and it's building a few seriously high-tech ones at the moment. In December last year, the 2023 Genesis G90 was revealed, and this luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class rival is now gearing up to become even more advanced thanks to the addition of Level 3 autonomous driving. Hyundai plans to introduce the tech in the second half of 2022.
CARS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Home Wi-Fi Router Market to record USD 1.76 Bn growth | Driven by increase in demand for distance | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home Wi-Fi router market size is expected to increase by USD 1.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 6.88% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the major growth drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Microsoft acquires process mining vendor Minit to grow its automation offerings

“Minit currently enables businesses to transform the way they analyze, monitor and optimize their processes. Minit’s solutions have helped businesses gain deep insights into how processes run, uncover root causes of operational challenges and help mitigate undesired process outcomes,” Justin Graham, Microsoft’s general manager of process insights, wrote in a post on Microsoft’s corporate blog. “[With Minit, our] customers will be able to better understand their process data, uncover what operations look like in reality, and drive process standardization and improvement across the entire organization to ensure compliance at every step.”
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Basil Essential Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% by 2026| Health Benefits of Basil Essential Oil to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The basil essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The basil essential oil market is set to grow by USD 312.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.33% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Rebuilding Supply Chain Communications As Businesses Move Beyond the Pandemic

Supply chain challenges throughout the pandemic, and even now, are making it difficult for businesses to maintain a positive relationship with employees, customers, and partners. Transportation and shipping delays, product shortages, workforce attrition, rising costs, closures due to COVID outbreaks, all these factors are out of a company’s control to an extent. However, there is one thing a business can control – its communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Engadget

Get nine data visualization courses for $18

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Many job seekers include Microsoft Excel proficiency on their , whether they actually know how to use it or not. When you consider how valuable this program can be, it’s easy to see why. For example, you can use Excel to , and even .
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

AI-powered building design platform BeamUP emerges from stealth with $15M

Stephane Levy, a construction industry veteran, is of the persuasion that technology can solve many of these issues. He’s the founder of BeamUP, a startup emerging from stealth that uses data to cut down design times and manage a facility’s systems over their lifecycle. BeamUP today announced that it raised $15 million in a seed funding round led by StageOne Ventures and Ibex Investments along with participation from angels including Workday CEO Chano Fernandez.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy