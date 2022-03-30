E-Learning Virtual Reality Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Avantis Systems, ELearning Studios, Enlighten

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-service kiosk market is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion from 2020 to 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for self-service kiosks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions. Customers in North America have always been at the forefront in terms of the adoption of new technologies, which has led to the growing implementation of self-service kiosks in the region.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO