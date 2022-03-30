ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Cigarette sales to end in some Walmart stores

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Arkansas: While tobacco sales remain a significant source of revenue, retail giant Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores, according to the Wall Street Journal. Citing anonymous sources and store visits, reports noted that some stores in California, Florida,...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
DoYouRemember?

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Major Product In Select US States

Walmart is planning to quit selling one major product in select US states, that major product being cigarettes. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Walmart would stop selling cigarettes in stores located in the following US states: California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico. It is not clear if all tobacco products are being removed or if this will affect other US states, but reports say it’s very likely.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugstore#Cigarette Smoking#The Wall Street Journal#Target#Cvs Health#Sam S Clubs
WKMI

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Denmark to ban sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2010

Denmark’s Ministry of Health has announced plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.In a press conference on Tuesday 15 March, health minister Magnus Heunicke said the policy change would prevent the next generation from smoking any form of tobacco, AFP reports. “Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products.“If necessary, we are ready to ban sales to this generation [born in 2010] by gradually raising the purchase age limit,” Heunicke said.Under current laws in Demark, people under the age of 18...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mashed

This Is Why Whole Foods Doesn't Use Plastic Bags

If you are a fan of Whole Foods, the upscale supermarket that has earned itself the nickname of "Whole Paycheck," per Fast Company, then you are probably aware that plastic bags are nowhere to be found at the checkouts. Instead, shoppers bring their own bags or use the hallmark "guilt-free" paper bags the store provides. But Whole Foods hasn't always used this option. It, too, was once part of the grocery store retailers who provided single-use plastic bags. What made this supermarket stop using them?
AUSTIN, TX
Hot 104.7

Big Nationwide Walmart Pancake Mix Recall Involves South Dakota

Better check your cupboards for this box of Walmart breakfast food. The recall involves South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Continental Mills has issued a recall for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The recall was prompted due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear...
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Chipotle Is Raising Prices (Why Customers May Not Care)

You don't need to follow the news to know that food is getting significantly more expensive — the 7.4% annual hike in grocery prices is being felt every time you reach for your favorites at the supermarket. While fast food has long been a filling option for people on...
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Helmets sold at Walmart stores nationwide recalled over injury hazard

Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said.
CARS
MLive.com

Backyard inflatables, classic outdoor toys on sale at Walmart

Backyard fun has never been easier to guarantee with some new low prices on outdoor toys at Walmart. With spring and summer stretching out ahead of us, it’s time to make sure all the little people in your home - and the grownups - will have plenty of fun things to play with when it comes to outside activities.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy