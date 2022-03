Sweet & Savory is sponsored by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly in Orangeburg, South Carolina. A match made in heaven: Sweet & Savory. Who doesn’t love a dish that encompasses the perfect balance of decadence and comfort? Chef Jodie Ferguson is partnering with Feast and Field to share signature recipes highlighting both sweet and savory ingredients. In this four-video series, Ferguson teaches how to perfectly combine the worlds of sweet and savory for flawless home-cooked meals everyone can enjoy. An easy-to-print recipe card accompanies the video tutorial to make fixing these dishes a snap. Look out for the start of this video series on March 23.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 15 DAYS AGO