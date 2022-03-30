Election filing continues

Karl Sease, Republican, files for Newberry County Council District 3. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Following last week’s article, “Election filing begins in Newberry County” one additional person has filed to run for office in Newberry County.

Karl Sease, Republican, has filed to run for Newberry County Council District 3.

Election filing will end on March 30, 2022, at 12 p.m.