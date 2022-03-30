Election filing continues

Stacey Abrams has filed a lawsuit seeking to begin fundraising for her gubernatorial campaign under a new state law that allows campaign leadership committees to take unlimited campaign contributions.Direct donations to political candidates in Georgia are capped at $7,600 for primary races and general elections and $4,500 for runoff elections, but leadership committees, created last year by Georgia lawmakers, can accept unlimited contributions.The problem for Ms Abrams is that, at this point, she is not yet able to form a leadership committee.According to state rules, only the governor, lieutenant governor, major party nominees, and party caucuses in the...
