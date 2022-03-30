EWC’s Karissa Rayhill Leads College Rodeo in the All-Around
Eastern Wyoming College hosted their annual spring Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo over the weekend and their top all-around cowgirl is now #1...wakeupwyo.com
