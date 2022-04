BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction workers on many city-funded projects will make at least $22 per hour starting this year, Mayor Brandon Scott said. The Board of Estimates earlier this week approved raising the base rate of pay from $8 per hour to $22 per hour, roughly equating to a $43,000 annual salary, on all municipal contracts above $5,000. All workers in the construction trades are impacted by the change, with the exception of contractors on federally funded Housing and Urban Development projects, whose wage is set by the U.S. Department of Labor. “This is about making sure that workers in the construction trades...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO