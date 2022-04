This week on Empire State Weekly, despite lawmakers failing to pass a final version of the state budget on time, plans are already moving forward with one of the proposals that kept lawmakers from approving the budget by its deadline: the brand new $1.4 billion dollar stadium that will be home to the Buffalo Bills in western New York. Officials in Erie County say getting the proposal passed in the state budget will be one of the final hurdles before the process is turned over to county lawmakers.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO