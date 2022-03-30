ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Coroner's Office Releases Cause Of Death For St. Joseph Avenue Double Homicide

wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderburgh County Coroner's Office has ruled on the cause of death for two Evansville residents in a double homicide incident last week. Preliminary autopsy results...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs body found in abandoned St. Bernard building Monday as homicide victim

A person found dead in an abandoned St. Bernard area building Monday has been identified as a homicide victim, New Orleans police said. Police have not released the age or gender of the person found in the 4100 block of Hamburg Street. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the person's identity and cause of death once it is determined and family has been notified.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Joseph Post

Police release ID of body found Monday in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police have released the identity of the body found Monday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the person as 39-year-old Amy Nussbeck, described as local, but homeless. The department says a suspicious death investigation is underway. Police reported discovering the body in the 700 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Corydon, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Corydon, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Coroner: At least 2 dead in homicide investigation in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — At least two people have died in an incident police are now investigating as a homicide in Newport on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to Ann Street near 8th Street in Newport to investigate what neighbors say was an incident involving two women. Officers from Newport, Cold...
NEWPORT, KY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Post Register

Bonneville County Coroner's office mistakenly labeled a woman's death as a poisoning

To those who knew her, Beverly Ann Aldana was the friendliest woman in the world. She loved her children, made friends with everyone. “Her entire life was spent helping, loving, and serving others,” her family wrote in her obituary after she died at age 86 in September. “She was a master of unconditional love. Perhaps that is why she had the blessing of gently passing away in her sleep.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Indiana State Police#Homicides#Cause Of Death
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAPT

2 charged in double homicide

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. — Two people have been formally charged in connection with a double murder in Newton County. Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds were arrested late last week in Newton. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said Harrell and Reynolds are accused in the March 4 deaths of Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Former CPD officers spur policy to investigate some drug deaths as homicides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Having been pushed by families who lost their loved ones to drugs, Chicago Police are now getting trained to investigate drug-related deaths as homicides. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two former CPD officers helped inspire that change. The former officers – Terry Almanza and John Roberts – are among the hundreds of parents in the Chicago area whose kids have died from a lethal dose of drugs. "My daughter was 18 years old," said Terry Almanza. "She didn't know what she was doing." Almanza's daughter, Sydney, died after an overdose at a party in...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man shot to death on pontoon boat

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the shooting that killed one person this afternoon on Lake Keowee. Coroner Karl Addis said the shooting occurred near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2:00 p.m. According to Addis, the victim apparently died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He added that they are investigating this as a homicide and plan to conduct an autopsy later this week.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Toledo Blade

Coroner's office seeks family of a deceased homeless man

The Lucas County Coroner’s office is looking for information on James Giddy, who died March 6 at age 64. Mr. Giddy was a white male who was born April 28, 1957 and died at ProMedica Toledo Hospital of natural causes, Barry Porter, the coroner’s chief investigator, reported. The...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner’s office IDs bicyclist killed in collision

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was killed around 2:52 a.m. March 7 in a traffic collision on South Union Avenue. Raven Mora, 30, of Bakersfield, died after she was struck and killed by a motorist while riding a bicycle on Union Avenue, south of White Lane.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy