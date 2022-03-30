Coroner's Office Releases Cause Of Death For St. Joseph Avenue Double Homicide

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
A person found dead in an abandoned St. Bernard area building Monday has been identified as a homicide victim, New Orleans police said. Police have not released the age or gender of the person found in the 4100 block of Hamburg Street. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the person's identity and cause of death once it is determined and family has been notified.
St. Joseph police have released the identity of the body found Monday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the person as 39-year-old Amy Nussbeck, described as local, but homeless. The department says a suspicious death investigation is underway. Police reported discovering the body in the 700 block of Olive...
NEWPORT, Ky. — At least two people have died in an incident police are now investigating as a homicide in Newport on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to Ann Street near 8th Street in Newport to investigate what neighbors say was an incident involving two women. Officers from Newport, Cold...
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
To those who knew her, Beverly Ann Aldana was the friendliest woman in the world. She loved her children, made friends with everyone. “Her entire life was spent helping, loving, and serving others,” her family wrote in her obituary after she died at age 86 in September. “She was a master of unconditional love. Perhaps that is why she had the blessing of gently passing away in her sleep.”
One person is dead and another in custody following a shooting in east Birmingham midday. East Precinct officers were dispatched just before noon to a report of a person shot at 6648 Division Avenue. When they arrived, the found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim...
A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. — Two people have been formally charged in connection with a double murder in Newton County. Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds were arrested late last week in Newton. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said Harrell and Reynolds are accused in the March 4 deaths of Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Having been pushed by families who lost their loved ones to drugs, Chicago Police are now getting trained to investigate drug-related deaths as homicides. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two former CPD officers helped inspire that change. The former officers – Terry Almanza and John Roberts – are among the hundreds of parents in the Chicago area whose kids have died from a lethal dose of drugs. "My daughter was 18 years old," said Terry Almanza. "She didn't know what she was doing." Almanza's daughter, Sydney, died after an overdose at a party in...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it has released the final report from its investigation into the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget. The sheriff’s office said it spoke with several people who had interacted with Saget before his death, WFTV reported. Those interviewed said that it...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was found inside of a home in the Pastoria Community by deputies on March 14. At 11:25 a.m., deputies found the body of 60-year-old Terald Shaw, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner.
OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the shooting that killed one person this afternoon on Lake Keowee. Coroner Karl Addis said the shooting occurred near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2:00 p.m. According to Addis, the victim apparently died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He added that they are investigating this as a homicide and plan to conduct an autopsy later this week.
The Lucas County Coroner’s office is looking for information on James Giddy, who died March 6 at age 64. Mr. Giddy was a white male who was born April 28, 1957 and died at ProMedica Toledo Hospital of natural causes, Barry Porter, the coroner’s chief investigator, reported. The...
The New Orleans coroner released the official cause of death for Linda Frickey, 73, whose Monday carjacking in Mid-City escalated into a homicide when four teen suspects dragged her from her vehicle until her arm ripped from her body. The official cause of death is blunt force injuries. Surveillance video...
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was killed around 2:52 a.m. March 7 in a traffic collision on South Union Avenue. Raven Mora, 30, of Bakersfield, died after she was struck and killed by a motorist while riding a bicycle on Union Avenue, south of White Lane.
Comments / 1