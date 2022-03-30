ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale hosting free shred event on Saturday

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgHb9_0euHdPms00

A free shred event takes place in Glendale this weekend.

Sponsored by Glendale Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni of Glendale (CPAAG), the event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Glendale Adult Center, 5970 W. Brown St.

There is a limit of four banker-style boxes allowed per household. Due to demand, the event may conclude if trucks are full.

Paper only is allowed. If boxes contain any other items, the full boxes will be returned to the owner.

Open to Glendale residents only. Those present must show a water bill.

CPAAG will be accepting donations.

Email JWiechmann@glendaleaz.com for details.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent

476

Followers

570

Posts

37K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A free shred day event will be held in White Marsh/Middle River next month. In celebration of Earth Day, Keith Patillo, REALTOR® with Buying B’more and Samson Properties, will offer free paper shredding for Baltimore County residents on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 – 11 a.m. There will be no limit and everyone who registers will receive … Continue reading "Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April" The post Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Houston Chronicle

Tamina to host free COVID vaccine clinic on Saturday

Montgomery County residents in need of COVID vaccines or a flu shot are invited to a vaccine clinic Saturday at City Cathedral Church, where all services will be free of charge. City Cathedral Church, at 27131 Hanna Road in Conroe, is partnering with local nonprofit Children’s Books on Wheels, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KTVZ

Mustangs to the Rescue opening its doors to the community once again

Mustangs to the Rescue opened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday, after a two-year pause due to Covid. It's a non-profit founded in 2012 by Kate Beardsley. The free event included training projects and ride-able horses, a meet and greet with some adoptable horses, and interactive demonstrations.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Glendale, AZ
Society
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
WDAM-TV

Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic hosts free vaccination event

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines Healthy pet Clinic will be hosting a free pet vaccination event this Saturday at Hardy Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. This clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be a drive-thru event, allowing pet owners to stay in their vehicles while their pets get vaccinated.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KWCH.com

Fidelity Bank hosting drive-thru shredding event on April 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fidelity Bank is hosting a free community shredding event on April 2, where people can securely suppose of documents and materials containing personal information. The event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Fidelity Bank on the northeast corner of English and Market in downtown Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shred#Police Academy#Glendale Citizen#Cpaag#The Glendale Adult Center
Newberry Observer

Shred event held at Coop

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry Electric Cooperative held their annual Shred Event this month, with 3,400 pounds (from 85 vehicles) of sensitive materials shredded. In partnership with Shred360 and God’s Abundance for All People (GAP), this community drive-through event was free to the public; the only request made was for participants to donate items to GAP.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WDAM-TV

Mentorship program hosting a free community cookout Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday a nonprofit organization wants to bring several resources to a neighborhood in Hattiesburg. Vyzen is a program that focuses on bringing mentorship to young boys. “And I want to make a change, you know, they always say kids are the future, and nobody really...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pickleball enthusiasts will be getting their first free, public pickleball courts in the Steel City. On Monday night, the City Council unanimously voted to allocate around $500,000 to hire a contractor to build eight courts at Mineral Palace Park. City of Pueblo The new courts will go up on the site The post Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
WBTV

Concord to host Spring Safe Disposal & Shred event

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, Cabarrus County Government, and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will host a Spring Safe Disposal Event on Saturday, April 23 from 9-11 a.m. The event is happening at the Village Parking Lot, 280 Concord Parkway N., in Concord. Residents will be...
CONCORD, NC
NEWS10 ABC

Document shredding event for Clifton park residents

The Town of Clifton Park is hosting a shredding day for residents on Sunday, May 1 at the Clifton Park Center Mall from 1- 3 p.m. Clifton Park Center and 3N Document Destruction are partnering with the town for the event.
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
476
Followers
570
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy