Glendale hosting free shred event on Saturday

A free shred event takes place in Glendale this weekend.

Sponsored by Glendale Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni of Glendale (CPAAG), the event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Glendale Adult Center, 5970 W. Brown St.

There is a limit of four banker-style boxes allowed per household. Due to demand, the event may conclude if trucks are full.

Paper only is allowed. If boxes contain any other items, the full boxes will be returned to the owner.

Open to Glendale residents only. Those present must show a water bill.

CPAAG will be accepting donations.

Email JWiechmann@glendaleaz.com for details.