Internet

Google will use AI to better detect and address personal crisis searches

By K. Holt
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle plans to use artificial intelligence in more ways to make using search safer. In the coming weeks, it will roll out some updates for its AI model, MUM. The upgrades should help it detect a wider variety of personal crisis searches about sexual assault, substance abuse, domestic violence and...

www.engadget.com

