ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Convex Finance Are Dropping Today

By Chris MacDonald
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Today's price action in the overall cryptocurrency market is generally bearish. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have dropped 2.1% and 3.2%, respectively, over the past 24 hours as of 11 a.m. ET. These moves appear to be driven by the high-profile hack of Ethereum sidechain Ronin, a significant development in both the size and scale of this heist. Dogecoin is doing what it does best, providing a high-volatility vehicle for investors to trade short-term market movements.

Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) has seen a larger drop of 4.4% over the same time frame, driven by what appears to be profit taking, following a rather dramatic rise over the past couple weeks. Convex Finance has seen its CVX tokens approximately double since mid-March on bullish expectations around this network's ability to boost staking returns on Curve Finance pools, as well as new incentives for veCRV holders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLxXn_0euHdEK700

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

It's important to keep these recent 24-hour moves for these tokens in the context of some rather impressive upside moves over the past couple of weeks. Most investors would agree that some profit taking is healthy for these tokens to resume their long-term march higher. Accordingly, perhaps there's nothing to see here, at least for investors with a perspective that's longer than 24 hours.

That said, this significant hack of an Ethereum sidechain may cause investors some concern. Security issues remain a key talking point for crypto bears, who are likely emboldened by this news today.

Now what

It remains to be seen whether the crypto market will brush off this hack, as it has done with the previous $320 million hack of the Solana Wormhole bridge in February.

However, investors looking at the crypto sector as a safe place to park funds for the long term are being reminded today of some of the (potentially expensive) growing pains that can impact investor portfolios in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convex Finance Are#Cvx#Curve Finance#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

$5,860,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Torched Since Hard Fork Upgrade: Insights Firm IntoTheBlock

A leading crypto intelligence firm is revealing the amount of Ethereum (ETH) torched since the rollout of the London hard fork in August. IntoTheBlock says that the leading smart contract platform has burned over two million Ethereum worth $5.86 billion since the upgrade, adding that 766,720 ETH ($2.27 billion) were destroyed in the last three months.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Warning, Says Stock Market Hinting Trouble for Bulls

Despite strong rallies across the board, a closely followed trader says crypto bulls are currently overly optimistic. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his quarter-million Twitter followers that while Bitcoin (BTC) has put in an impressive performance over the last week, BTC still hasn’t consolidated above its crucial resistance levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Crypto Is Looking To Connect The Ethereums Or Solanas Of The World

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Smart contract platforms are often said to be some of the most exciting projects in the cryptocurrency market today. They could have the potential to truly revolutionize the economy from the everyday functioning of increasingly sophisticated smart homes — allowing your Amazon.com Inc. AMZN Alexa to reach her full potential — to democratizing financial markets, removing the need for 3rd parties that act as gatekeepers or charge hefty fees.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy