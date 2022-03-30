ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Avoiding A Global Food Crisis

Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is warning the war in Ukraine could cause global...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 14

Rjaja123
20h ago

Too late nothing is going to fix. Our President is bringing all illegal immigrants from Afghanistan and Ukrainian. They get all the benefits and other have to work hard to get it.

Reply(1)
7
Kendall martin
1d ago

A world food shortage is possible with the knowledge of what the condition in many countries. However we here in the United States have been doing well I do believe so far. We have been producing raw products of food which has been exporting to other countries. So with that I do find it very difficult to understand America right now having to deal with the knowledge of higher level of prices at the grocery shopping. Also we do have the resources for our own fuel resources to bring down the cost of higher costs also. President Biden has decided to speak about producing fuel sources for the other countries if so with due respect our country comes first.

Reply(2)
2
Kendall martin
1d ago

fuel that we would be sending them. I ask you with the deepest respect to you why not our country right now first Sir? You say that you want to help your country Americans right now. So Mr President Biden please give us back our reserves resources that you took away. The People of America need you to stand up for them just as you are doing for Ukraine people my dear Sir. Mr President Biden you are our leader first. America 🇺🇸 first

Reply
2
Related
US News and World Report

Ukraine War Could Lead to Global Food Crisis, Says French Farming Minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world's top crop producers, could lead to a food crisis "on the global" scale, French farming minister Julien Denormandie said in Brussels on Monday ahead of a EU agriculture meeting. EU ministers will discuss the food situation with...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Crisis#Food Shortages#Food Security#Food Policy#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

For the West, the Worst Is Yet to Come

In the time since Russia invaded Ukraine, a round of self-congratulation has erupted in the West. Moscow is threatening the liberal order, but in the eyes of leaders in Washington, Berlin, London, or Paris, the West has shown the world just how strong and unified it is. The scale of the sanctions package is unprecedented, they say; the idea of freedom has shown itself to be stronger than Vladimir Putin ever could have imagined; the collective spirit of the liberal order has been restored.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy