Why Micron Stock Popped Today

By Rich Smith
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares of computer memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped higher on Wednesday morning, after beating earnings Tuesday night, and were up 2.2% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.

Heading into the quarter, analysts had forecast Micron would earn $1.97 per share on $7.5 billion in sales for its fiscal second quarter of 2022. In fact, it earned $2.14 per share on sales of $7.8 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Micron grew its quarterly revenue 25% year over year in the second quarter, and the gross profit margin earned on that revenue zoomed more than 20 full percentage points higher to 47.2%.

Despite rising operating costs, the huge improvement in both revenue and gross profit margin resulted in a big increase in operating profit margin, nearly triple what Micron earned a year ago at 32.7%. Operating profits nearly quadrupled to $2.5 billion, as did net income at $2.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, Micron earned $2, nearly four times what it earned in the year-ago quarter.

Now what

And the good news should only get better in the third quarter. In new guidance, Micron advised investors to look for revenue of $8.7 billion. Although the final figure could differ from that forecast by plus or minus $200 million, anything in the neighborhood of $8.7 billion will be much more than the $8.1 billion quarter that Wall Street has been forecasting for Micron -- an easy sales beat.

Similarly, Micron sees third-quarter earnings coming in near $2.33 per share, plus or minus $0.10. That's well in excess of the $2.21 that Wall Street has been expecting. And Micron's earnings forecast is for actual GAAP profits, rather than Wall Street's more lenient non-GAAP earnings standard .

Long story short, it was a beat-and-raise quarter for Micron, and investors are right to be happy.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

