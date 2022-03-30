SOFTBALL: Hoffman Named SEC Freshman of the Week

One of the key players in Arkansas Softball’s series win over LSU is being recognized by the Southeastern Conference.

Kacie Hoffman , a freshman from Elkhorn, Neb., has been awarded SEC Softball Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Hoffman had a productive weekend for the Razorbacks, by grabbing five hits and three RBI in the series against LSU while having a .625 batting and on-field percentage, and slugging for .750.

Here were her series highlights as told by Arkansas Athletics:

The Elkhorn, Neb., product tied her career-high in hits twice after pounding two in game two and three. In the rubber match, Hoffmann delivered a crucial two-out RBI single to left in the fifth to push the Hogs’ lead to 6-3. In game two’s opening frame, Hoffmann smoked a two-out, RBI double to right center to grant an early 2-0 edge.

So far on the season, Hoffman is batting .405 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

