Arkansas State

SOFTBALL: Hoffman Named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Taylor Jones
 1 day ago

One of the key players in Arkansas Softball’s series win over LSU is being recognized by the Southeastern Conference.

Kacie Hoffman , a freshman from Elkhorn, Neb., has been awarded SEC Softball Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Hoffman had a productive weekend for the Razorbacks, by grabbing five hits and three RBI in the series against LSU while having a .625 batting and on-field percentage, and slugging for .750.

Here were her series highlights as told by Arkansas Athletics:

The Elkhorn, Neb., product tied her career-high in hits twice after pounding two in game two and three. In the rubber match, Hoffmann delivered a crucial two-out RBI single to left in the fifth to push the Hogs’ lead to 6-3. In game two’s opening frame, Hoffmann smoked a two-out, RBI double to right center to grant an early 2-0 edge.

So far on the season, Hoffman is batting .405 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

Arkansas vs. Little Rock: Game preview, how to watch and listen to Wednesday's game

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Clemson’s Cade Klubnik celebrates with ClemsonLIFE student

ClemsonLIFE is a program at Clemson University that prepares students with intellectual disabilities for employment and independent living. It has a history of being involved with Athletics, and after Clemson football’s scrimmage on Wednesday, one student shared a touching moment with freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. At the conclusion of the scrimmage, Klubnik made a wager with Alex Eveland, a sophomore ClemsonLIFE student, that if Eveland threw a football into a net on the first try, Klubnik would give him his towel and wristbands. Eveland not only threw the ball into the net on his first attempt but was also embraced by Klubnik,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Series Preview: Florida baseball set to renew rivalry with Georgia in Athens

The No. 14 Florida Gators baseball team will be in Athens this weekend to face the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs in a series that starts on Thursday night. Florida’s pitching staff struggled last weekend against LSU aside from Hunter Barco, and the Gators don’t have starters listed for Friday or Saturday this weekend. Barco is getting the Thursday start which means there won’t be an ace-versus-ace matchup in this series with Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon, a top-100 MLB draft prospect, throwing on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FILM STUDY: Ideal schemes for top cornerbacks in 2022 NFL draft

A compelling storyline heading into the 2022 NFL draft is who will be the first cornerback off the board. Some analysts have been eyeing LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. in the top spot ever since his freshman season in 2019. Others have elevated Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to the head of the class following his performance at the NFL combine. Washington’s Trent McDuffie also is in the mix.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spring Ball Takeaways: Oregon Ducks give first glimpse at 11-on-11 in 4th practice

For the first few spring practices of the year, media members for the Oregon Ducks didn’t have a ton to go off of. We were allowed onto the sidelines to view the warm-up stretches and a few positional or individual drills, but getting a feel for how the team makeup currently stood wasn’t always easy. That changed on Thursday morning, when the Ducks ran three quick series of 11-on-11 drills, giving us a quick look at a potential first-team, second-team, and third-team offense and defense this early in the game. On top of that, we saw more special teams drills, handoff work,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

