Gold Canyon, AZ

Domestic violence, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

Apache Junction Independent
 1 day ago

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of domestic violence and other incidents in Gold Canyon March 11-15:

  • Disturbance, reported at 12:20 p.m. March 12 in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 8:28 p.m. March 14 in the 5800 block of South Alameda Road.
  • Theft of property, reported at 7:26 a.m. March 15 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.
  • Disorderly conduct — threatening, reported at 9:16 a.m. March 15 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
  • Disorderly conduct — domestic violence, reported at 11:08 a.m. March 15 in the 10300 block of East Palm Way.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

