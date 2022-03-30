ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Two stabbed during fight at Mountain Iron saloon

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

MOUNTAIN IRON — Two individuals were reportedly stabbed early Wednesday during a fight involving multiple parties at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fight around 12:35 a.m. and upon arriving it was determined two of those involved had been stabbed. They were subsequently transported by ambulance to the Essentia Health-Virginia hospital, where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the individuals were not being released Wednesday morning because the investigation was still ongoing, the news release said.

